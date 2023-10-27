macOS 14.2 & iOS 17.2: It continues straight away with a new beta phase | News

Thu, 19:33·Software·fenThe usual game of every beta phase is repeated. Normally there are a maximum of a few days in which the developer area does not have any pre-release versions. The motto in this regard is after the beta is before the beta. Apple released numerous updates this week, including the first updates for iOS 17, iPadOS 14.2 and macOS 14 Sonoma. Just one day later, however, there are new downloads to discover in the developer area, as the next test period has just begun. If you want to take a look, you will now find iOS 17.2, iPadOS 14.2, macOS 14.2, tvOS 14.2 and watchOS 14.2. The public beta has not yet started, so at the moment the release is aimed at registered developers.

Update before Christmas

It is quite likely that the upcoming system updates will be released this year. In recent years, Apple has often released updates just a few days before the Christmas break. When the company shows the features of the next major release at the annual World Wide Developers Conference in June, not all of them are usually available immediately in the fall. iOS 17.1 had already delivered additional functions, but Apple still hasn’t processed the list. A prominent example of this is the diary app; cross-device synchronization of iMessage settings is also missing.

The currently available system builds

Finally, the usual summary of which pre-release versions can currently be found in the developer area. For some time now, you no longer have to have a paid developer account; free registration also gives you access to all betas. For this reason, the question arises as to why the public beta program is still necessary. Apple offers the following builds for download and testing:

System Buildnummer VeröffentlichtmacOS 14.2 Beta 1 23C5030f 26.10.2023iOS 17.2 Beta 1 21C5029g 26.10.2023iPadOS 17.2 Beta 1 21C5029g 26.10.2023watchOS 10.2 Beta 1 21S6331f 26.10.2023tvOS 17.2 Beta 1 21K5330g 26.10.2023

