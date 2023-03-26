Buenos Aires, Mar 26 (EFE).- The former president of Argentina Mauricio Macri (2015-2019), who is a member of Together for Change, the country’s main opposition coalition, announced this Sunday through Twitter that he will not stand for the elections presidential elections next October.

“I want to ratify the decision that I will not be a candidate in the next election and I do so convinced that we must enlarge the political space for the change that we initiated and that we have to inspire others with our actions,” said the politician, with a liberal ideology. .

In recent months, while several leaders of Macri’s coalition have stepped forward and announced their candidacy, before the October elections there will be primaries in August in which each political front will decide their final candidates, the media and analysts conjectured with what would be the decision of the former president, who in the 2019 elections lost to the current head of state, Alberto Fernández, with 40.28% of the votes.

In a video of just over 6 minutes, the former president, who was also mayor of Buenos Aires and president of the Boca Juniors club, made a parallel with the teamwork that led the soccer team to win the Qatar World Cup to explain the reason for your decision.

“Even having the best player in the history of mankind on the field (in reference to Leo Messi), the rest did not expect him to be the one to ensure victory. Each of the players fully took up the challenge. They all shone, they all suffered, they all fought and in the end they all won. The leader did not win, the team won, and if all Argentines win, “he sentenced.

And he assured that, now, the country – which he considered to be “drift, without leadership, isolated from the world, alone” – “never again” will have “a puppet as president”, in reference to Fernández, who in 2019 was chosen by the current vice president Cristina Fernández as a candidate for president.

In the ruling party, while the president said on several occasions that he wants to run for re-election, the vice president ruled out running for election when last December she was sentenced in first instance to 6 years in prison for acts of corruption during her tenure as president (2007 -2015).

However, the clamor among his followers grows for him to opt for the Presidency again.

“Now we have to be very careful because in difficult situations we immediately go out looking for a messianic personality that gives us security. Together for Change has managed to overcome that false illusion of the individual savior,” added Macri.

“We have always done it while maintaining unity,” he added.

For the moment, in the opposition coalition, which according to polls has strong options to return to power, faces such as the mayor of the capital, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, and former Security Minister Patricia Bullrich, announced their candidacies for the primaries.

“I am going to continue defending freedom, democracy and the values ​​we share, as I have always done, and I will always do it by your side with the certainty that we Argentines have matured and we are not going to let ourselves be trampled on by populism anymore” , sentenced Macri. EFE

