Home News Macro event for Star Wars fans in London
News

Macro event for Star Wars fans in London

by admin
Macro event for Star Wars fans in London
American actor Oscar Isaac (C) upon his arrival at the promotional event for the movie “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker”, this Wednesday, in Tokyo (Japan). The feature film can be enjoyed in movie theaters in the Asian country from September 20. EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

This young man from Burnley, in the north of England, declares himself in love with “the idea of ​​the ‘jedi’ and the concept of having a religion that is a warrior at the same time.”

For whatever reason, Sagar has not hesitated to go to London dressed as Obi Wan Kenobi to meet the actor who plays him in the movies, Ewan McGregor, and thus celebrate their wedding anniversary with his wife.

Alicia Isom traveled from much further afield, Maryland (USA), who ended up captivated by the galactic epic when she was a university student and is a veteran of these conventions after having already attended four.

«I got into all this when I was in the Faculty of Medicine, I am a pediatrician. My friend aroused my interest by playing a video game and I’ve been following it ever since,” says Isom, who has already booked photo opportunities with Danish Mads Mikkelsen, one of the actors in “Rogue One,” which he considers his favorite film among most recent. EFE

is/amg

See also  The fourth wave has paralyzed the Ulss of the Brand: "We need to recover 17,000 performances"

You may also like

Sunday homily: Meditation on the path of transformation...

Social

Open an online depot – this is how...

Hope is hope because it is uncertain

saber wing hummingbird

Easy prey: Austrian left car open in Lignano:...

Readings for the weekend. The importance of grandparents...

Growth in the first quarter would reach 3.6%

Security: New Year’s Eve in Dortmund was largely...

Chinese scientists develop electronic skin to give robots...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy