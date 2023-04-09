This young man from Burnley, in the north of England, declares himself in love with “the idea of ​​the ‘jedi’ and the concept of having a religion that is a warrior at the same time.”

For whatever reason, Sagar has not hesitated to go to London dressed as Obi Wan Kenobi to meet the actor who plays him in the movies, Ewan McGregor, and thus celebrate their wedding anniversary with his wife.

Alicia Isom traveled from much further afield, Maryland (USA), who ended up captivated by the galactic epic when she was a university student and is a veteran of these conventions after having already attended four.

«I got into all this when I was in the Faculty of Medicine, I am a pediatrician. My friend aroused my interest by playing a video game and I’ve been following it ever since,” says Isom, who has already booked photo opportunities with Danish Mads Mikkelsen, one of the actors in “Rogue One,” which he considers his favorite film among most recent. EFE

is/amg