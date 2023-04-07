French President Emmanuel Macron has been battling for several months with some of the main unions and political organizations from both the left and the extreme right, over his decision to reform the pension system. It has been a fierce battle in which Marine Le Pen, the highest representative of the extreme right, and Jean-Luc Mélenchon, founder and leader of France Unsubmissive, a revamped version of the French Communist Party, have joined. Fuerza Obrera, among others from the main unions in the country, and numerous young people who feel threatened by the changes promoted by the president have also participated.

The most controversial aspects of the reform are related to the increase in the retirement age, which would go from 62 to 64 years, starting in 2030; and with the period of contributions, which would rise from 42 to 43 years, in 2027. The government, in return, assures that, thanks to the changes, the pensions of wage earners who have earned low wages during their working lives will be increased, and, likewise, that the reform contemplates more favorable regulations for workers who started working before the age of 20 or whose work requires great effort.

The increase in the retirement age and in the years of contributions unleashed the fury of the groups that oppose the government initiative. Macron’s arguments to defend his proposition are based on the undeniable fact that the French population has been aging because life expectancy has increased significantly since the end of World War II, when the central lines of the security system were defined. current. With the current life expectancy, which tends to increase with the advances in medicine, it is not possible to maintain the costs of the social security system with the present contributions. Now, the working day is 35 hours per week. Workers retire earning between 50% and 70% of their last salary. By projecting this figure, the Executive calculates that by 2030 there will be a deficit of 13,500 million euros in the financing scheme. How could the gap be covered? The only way is to anticipate through the proposed changes, or reduce the benefits of retirees, something that the unions refuse to accept.

Macron has not hesitated to decisively face those who oppose him. On repeated occasions he has said: “Reforming pensions has always been unpopular (…) but between short-term polls and the general interest of the country, I choose the general interest of the country.” The French president is right: a leader’s obligation consists in firmly maintaining his convictions when he considers that he is acting correctly.

Following public opinion or polls can cause dire consequences. In Venezuela we have an experience of almost a quarter of a century in which Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro alternated to commit numerous irresponsibilities that were very “popular.” From the nationalization of previously productive companies to the free (until recently) of public services, everything was done in the name of what the people want. The “now PDVSA belongs to everyone” became PDVSA, the hideout of a group of criminals who kidnapped and looted it. The regime stopped charging Cantv and Movilnet fees, and both companies went bankrupt. He stopped collecting the Metro ticket, and the Metro sank. He stopped collecting tolls on the highways, and the roads deteriorated until they became impassable. The enumeration of the errors of the populist State and the demagogy could continue ad infinitum.

The French welfare state, one of the most generous in Europe, could collapse if Macron does not stand firm against the intransigence of the unions and opposition parties. In Germany, the economic powerhouse of Europe, the retirement age has long been 67. Before she was 65. The country understood, without conflicts, that it was an inevitable change in view of the increase in life expectancy. At the other extreme, the populists of the different governments of Greece tried to maintain a retirement model incompatible with the volume of wealth generated by that nation and with the meager contribution from taxpayers. One of the consequences was that they plunged the nation into a financial crisis so acute and prolonged that the Greeks are still suffering the consequences of such folly.

Emmanuel Macron is repeating the experience of Margaret Thatcher at the head of the English government, when she decided to confront the powerful unions that controlled public services and coal mines. The unions had been distorted. Instead of being instruments to propitiate the redistribution of national income by way of increased production and productivity, they had become hindrances that led the English economy to be among the most inefficient in the old continent. The vices of these mafias were faced with determination by the unwavering Iron Lady. England thanked him.

Something similar could happen with Macron. The president is right. He is facing the irresponsibility of populism.

