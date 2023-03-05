After the ministerial segment held on March 1, the high-level sequence of the One Forest Summit, brought together on March 2 in Libreville, heads of state and government on the subject of the Congo Basin and the common challenges faced by the basins. African, Amazonian and Asian tropical forests. The meeting introduced by the President of Gabon, Ali Bongo and the French President, Emmanuel Macron knew the presence of other Heads of State.

Hélène DOUBIDJI in Libreville for Togotopnews

According to the Gabonese president, by preserving the forests, by strengthening knowledge about them, it is the rural populations in particular who are protected but also it is the future of the children who is guaranteed.

He points out that the Congo Basin forests play a vital role. “For local people, they provide everything they need. Wood to build, plants to heal and abundant food. They are a source of income for them… For the rest of the world, our forests are a precious ecosystem that protects our planet against climate change. Forests also impact our urban environments, where more than half of humanity devotes itself,” he said, before emphasizing that forests are more than precious and more than indispensable.

“By developing these forests, by exploiting them in a sustainable way, we are not only developing the local economy but we are also contributing to the decarbonization of the global economy”, indicates the Gabonese president.

For his part, the French President, Emmanuel Macron hails the “leadership” of Gabon in terms of the protection of the forest, the climate and biodiversity and insists on the importance of preserving the forests of the three large basins.

Co-organized by the Gabonese Republic and the French Republic, the “One Forest Summit 2023” brought together heads of state, ministers, scientists, experts and representatives of international organizations and civil society, with a common ambition: to preserve the forests of the three major basins and promote sustainable development.

In addition to the French and Gabonese presidents, the Heads of State were present at this meeting, Faustin Archange Touadéra (Central African Republic), Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno (Chad), Denis Sassou-Nguesso (Congo-Brazzaville) and Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo ( Equatorial Guinea).

The One Forest Summit, why Gabon?

Gabon’s efforts to preserve its ecosystems have made it, on the one hand, a model of environmental protection on a global scale, and on the other hand, the first African country to be paid for the protection of its forests.

It should be noted that Gabon is part of the Congo Basin, the second largest tropical forest in the world after the Amazon. The country lies on the equator and about 88% of its land is covered by rainforest with rich and varied wildlife. Thus, the country has the largest herd of forest elephants (95,000); species now critically endangered. Among other endangered species, Gabon has around 30,000 gorillas and chimpanzees. In addition, around 10,000 plant species have been identified in Gabon.

To protect biodiversity, Gabon has a network of 13 national parks. In total, 22% of Gabon’s land is in protected areas, and 60% of the land is managed within sustainable forest concessions in which 1 to 2 trees are felled every 25 years. In 2018, the country dedicated 26% of its marine waters to marine protected areas. Gabon also encourages the development of ecotourism.

Global studies have proven that Gabon is a champion in environmental conservation. In 2021, Gabon’s carbon account submitted to the UNFCCC showed that the country absorbs more carbon than it emits; which is equivalent to absorbing and offsetting 25% of the UK’s annual carbon emissions. Congo Basin forests are particularly important as carbon sinks because the amount of carbon that African forests can sequester through photosynthesis has been relatively stable for three decades. By comparison, the Amazonian forests have a carbon sequestration rate that has been declining since the 1990s.