26.02.2023

French President Emmanuel Macron sees China’s involvement in peace efforts as a good thing, while German Chancellor Scholz has praised China for condemning the use of nuclear weapons, but both leaders want China to do more. China’s ambassador to the EU said that he is “very optimistic” about the recovery of China-EU relations, suggesting that there will be frequent exchanges of high-level visits between China and the EU.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) On the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, China issued a 12-point statement on “China’s Position on the Political Solution to the Ukraine Crisis”, calling for urgent peace talks, and mentioning that the sovereignty of all countries should be respected, Stop unilateral sanctions.

French President Macron said at a public event on Saturday (February 25): “The fact that China is participating in peace efforts is a good thing,” while announcing that he will visit China in early April.

Macron also told Beijing “don’t give Russia any weapons”, urging China to “help us put pressure on Russia to make sure it never uses chemical or nuclear weapons” to end the war in Ukraine. He stressed that peace will be possible only if “Russia stops its aggression, withdraws its troops, and Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty and Ukrainian people are respected”.

Political situation |



04.11.2022



no russian style dictatorial peace

German Chancellor Scholz has reservations about China. During a visit to the Indian capital New Delhi on Saturday, the Social Democratic Party politician mentioned that the document presented by China “has both light and shadow”, and he believes that some things mentioned in it are very correct, such as the condemnation of the use of nuclear weapons again. However, in Scholz’s view, the document does not explicitly mention that Russia must withdraw its troops.

Scholz emphasized that it is important to have a peace with fairness and justice, not a “Russian-style dictatorial peace”, especially Russian President Vladimir Putin must also be aware of this.

Beijing has so far tried to position itself as a neutral party in the conflict, but at the same time maintains close ties with its strategic ally Russia. In addition, Lukashenko, President of Belarus, who is regarded as Russia’s accomplice in the war, will also visit China from February 28 to March 2. Lukashenko is a close ally of Putin and the Belarusian government has allowed Moscow to use its territory to launch an invasion of Ukraine.

High-level exchanges between Europe and China will usher in frequent exchanges of visits

Fu Cong, Chinese ambassador to the EU, said in an exclusive interview with the Chinese official media Global Times this week: China and the EU have different positions on the Ukraine issue, and it is “very irrational” for the EU to blame China on the Ukraine issue. China does not want the Ukraine issue to affect the development of China-EU relations. “The EU should avoid being too emotional in handling the Ukraine issue.”

European Council President Michel visited China last December and met with Xi Jinping



However, despite facing some problems, Fu Cong said that he is “very optimistic” about the recovery of Sino-EU relations. He mentioned to the Global Times that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Michel may visit China in the first half of this year, and other high-level consultation mechanisms between China and the EU will resume soon. Usher in “frequent high-level mutual visits”.

(AFP, DPA, Reuters)

© 2023 Deutsche Welle Copyright Statement: All content in this article is protected by copyright law and may not be used without special authorization from Deutsche Welle. Any wrongdoing will result in recovery and be subject to criminal prosecution.