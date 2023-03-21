Ismail Al-Halouti

It is not easy for anyone, no matter how high he is, to have the ability to assume the responsibility of leading a country, for what it takes, in addition to competence and experience, is wisdom, foresight, and seriousness in dealing with matters and making decisions, and patience and patience in facing problems and crises. However, there are Arab and Western heads of state, despite assuming the reins of power through the ballot boxes, who soon find themselves by surprise in front of a group of political curses and popular protests that pursue them for several considerations, as is the case, for example, with Tunisian President Qais Said and French President Emmanuel Macron, who have become Outcasts at home and abroad, they have lived through the darkest conditions of their lives in recent weeks as they lead their countries towards the abyss.

And if the President of Tunisia, Qais Saeed, who continues to tighten his grip on the country since his “constitutional coup” on July 25, 2021, when he dissolved the government, suspended the constitution and suspended parliament, and began to reshape the political system, to the point that his opponents, who are many, describe him as a tyrant and a putschist who Demolishing over the heads of Tunisians the democratic edifice they had built since the outbreak of the Jasmine Revolution in 2011 and the attempt to return Tunisia to a system of autocratic rule. preceded…

French President Emmanuel Macron is not in a better condition than Qais Saeed, as France is also living these days on a hot plate of protests, where the political and economic crisis is escalating remarkably and rapidly, and the government is facing parliamentary demands of no confidence in it as a result of passing the exciting pension reform law. Controversial, without a vote in the National Assembly. This led to fueling the flames of popular anger and the occurrence of unrest in several regions of the country, where many cities are witnessing widespread strikes in all civil sectors, and violent clashes between the protesters and the security services, which were forced to use tear gas in order to disperse the demonstrators and arrest dozens of them, while they closed Many educational institutions and universities…

However, the major catastrophe that the French media has hit a wall of “concrete” is that in addition to the internal problems and crises, especially those related to its insistence on raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 years. He was previously subjected to severe criticism after attending the semi-final and final matches of the “22nd World Cup in Qatar” by European officials, especially the French left-wing parties, due to the investigations opened by the European Parliament in what was called the “Qatar Gate” scandal on suspicion of financial corruption. In connection with Doha, in the case in which several people were arrested, including the Greek Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Eva Kayli.

French President “Emmanuel Macron” suddenly found himself facing a major scandal of heavy caliber, which was detonated by the Qatari Al-Jazeera news channel with documents and documents, in its famous program “What is Hidden is Greater” as part of a new investigation on the evening of Friday, March 17, 2023. A scandal confirms that France’s first man is drowned In a quagmire of suspicious money coming from Libya with Algerian mediation, which he benefited from at the behest of the former and corrupt French President “Nicolas Sarkozy” during 2017, according to what was stated by Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi, son of the late Libyan Colonel Muammar Gaddafi.

As it is in the same aforementioned TV program, quoting “Maxim Shugali”, who is the head of the Fund for the Protection of National Values ​​in Russia, which has a suspicious relationship with the founder of Wagner Prigozhin and Saif al-Islam Gaddafi. He was arrested with one of his assistants in Tripoli in May 2019 based on intelligence information from the United States of America to the Ministry of Interior and the Office of the Attorney General, before Russia intervened in favor of retired Major General Khalifa Haftar. He told the channel that Gaddafi’s son Saif al-Islam confirmed through a previous message in 2017 that the president The French “Macron” benefited from suspicious Libyan funds through Algerian intermediaries, which clearly reveals today the secret of that great and exciting rapprochement with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and explains the nature of that warm, intimate embrace between them in recent meetings…

The scandal of the French president, which is widely spread these days on social media pages under the title “Macron Gate”, came in the same vein as the “Qatar Gate”, whose threads Macron himself woven with the help of his aides to attack both the State of Qatar and the honorable Kingdom of Morocco with it, by That would expose him, sooner or later, to judicial accountability, especially since there are documents that prevent him from attempting denial and confirm his involvement in receiving Libyan funds, thereby signing his conviction and taking his first steps towards imprisonment.

We are waiting for Emmanuel Macron to meet the same fate as former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who was previously convicted by the French judiciary in a corruption case. Fact-finding in order to enlighten public opinion, and he is the one who previously caused a huge uproar and filled the world with squawking, not only about “Qatar Gate”, but about the many apparent and hidden scandals?