Macron says no one can deploy nuclear weapons abroad, even though the US has them in Europe and Turkey

The French leader has made these statements from China, where he is on an official visit.

No country “under any circumstances” can deploy nuclear weapons on foreign soil, French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday at a Press conference joint venture with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

It is worth mentioning that US has tactical nuclear weapons in Europe and Türkiye. These are charges with a capacity of 0.3 to 50 kilotons for the B61-3 and B61-4 bombs, and are stored at six bases in five NATO countries: Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey.

In this context, the French president has indicated that “nuclear weapons must be completely excluded from the conflict in Ukraine.” “In no case can nuclear weapons be deployed outside the territory of a nuclear power, especially in Europe,” Macron said, noting that Russia’s decision to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus is “incompatible” with Moscow’s obligations under of international law.

China and France, as permanent members of the UN Security Council and nuclear powers, given their love story and commitment to independence, they must work together to maintain an international order that can meet current challenges,” Macron concluded.

On March 25, Moscow and Minsk agreed deploy tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus. The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, indicated in this regard that the weapons will be deployed without violating international commitments non-proliferation. According to the Russian leader, the reason for such a move was the UK’s announcement that London would supply Kiev with depleted uranium ammunition.

