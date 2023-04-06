06.04.2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday. Xi Jinping said that China and France have the ability to transcend differences. Macron expressed confidence that China can negotiate with Russia and bring all parties back to the negotiating table.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) On Thursday (April 6), Xi Jinping welcomed Macron on the red carpet at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Macron said Russia’s war in Ukraine had been destabilizing and ended decades of peace in Ukraine, Reuters reported. Macron said,He knows he can count on Xi Jinping to negotiate with Russiabringing the parties back to the negotiating table.

Chinese state media reported that Xi Jinping said that at a time when the world is undergoing profound historic changes, China and France have the ability and responsibility to transcend differences and limitations. Xi said the relations between the two countries are positive and stable.

Prior to this, Chinese Premier Li Qiang held meetings with Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. According to the German News Agency, the French side stated that Macron had already mentioned the conflict in Ukraine during the talks with Li Qiang.In addition, the talks also coveredAccess to the Chinese market for French companies, especially in the aviation, food and financial sectors。

Li Qiang said that the relationship with Europe and France is at a new starting point, and the two sides should follow the principles of mutual respect and win-win cooperation.

Von der Leyen: EU-China relations are getting more complicated

Von der LeyenDuring the meeting with Li Qiang, he said that EU-China relations have become more complicated in recent years.

“China is very important to Europe, and the two sides are interdependent and have a long shared history,” she said in a related video posted on Twitter. She said that both sides have benefited greatly from the relationship. “However, in recent years, EU-China relations have become more complicated. It is important that we discuss all aspects of the relationship together today. This will help the EU and China explore a complex and changing geopolitical environment.”

Von der Leyen also mentioned her father, Ernst Albrecht, who visited China in the 1980s as governor of Lower Saxony, Germany. At that time, von der Leyen said, her father signed one of the earliest cooperation agreements between a Chinese province and a German federal state.

(AFP, Reuters, DPA)

