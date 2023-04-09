French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to China was warmly welcomed by China. He not only completed a large-scale civil aviation transaction, but also received warm hospitality from Chinese President Xi Jinping, delivered a speech at Sun Yat-sen University, and interacted closely with college students. It was temporarily forgotten by the outside world. Accompanied by Macron is European Commission President van der Leyen. Not only did the CCP deliberately neglect Vander Leyen during the interviews, but the mainland media’s reports on her only focused on her husband and seven children being naturalized in the United States. Some practices have almost reached the level of humiliation. Worst treatment for head of state visitors.

Macron’s visit to China this time has encountered a lot of pressure at home. In addition to geopolitics and human rights issues, there is also controversy over the CCP’s attitude towards the Russia-Ukraine war. But Macron insisted on going. In addition to not fully accepting the US’s approach in geopolitics, he also has the interests of Airbus’s large airliner deal, and he is also trying to restore his reputation that has been severely damaged by the tough implementation of the pension policy. In order to avoid being criticized as “kowtowing” to the CCP, Macron deliberately asked Van der Leyen to go with him. Unexpectedly, Van der Leyen was deliberately ignored. A lot of political criticism.

Macron, who repeatedly mentioned the Russo-Ukrainian war in talks with Xi Jinping, but got a set of ambiguous diplomatic rhetoric, interacted closely with students at Sun Yat-sen University, encouraging them in his speech to “be critical, Make yourself a free and rational person”, related remarks did not appear in the Chinese media. On the contrary, in the scenes of meeting with Xi Jinping, talking, enjoying refreshments and enjoying the performance of traditional Chinese musical instruments, Macron’s respectful body posture was repeatedly broadcast in the media.

However, compared with the hospitality Macron received in China, European Commission President Van der Leyen, who was invited by Macron this time, was obviously left out. The mainland media highly praised Macron’s visit and rarely mentioned Van der Leyen. Before Macron’s visit to China, the Chinese Communist Party’s official media claimed that this was a state visit to China “at the invitation of Xi Jinping”. As for Van der Leyen, only the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs mentioned that she would fly to China in response to the media, and did not mention “invitation.” , visit, talks” and other words. At the reception, Macron arrived in Beijing by special plane and received a grand welcome as a state guest. Van der Leyen took a commercial flight to Beijing and used the general passenger channel to exit customs at the airport. When she left China, she was also treated in the same way. There was no diplomatic courtesy, and she only took the ordinary passenger channel.

Foreign media also pointed out that on Weibo and other mainland social platforms, when the official media released news about Van der Ryan, a large number of netizens still ridiculed Van der Ryan in the comment section as “a puppet of the United States” because her husband And their children have already been naturalized in the United States. However, according to the “Voice of Deutsche Welle”, only 2 of Van der Leyen’s 7 children have become American citizens, and the remaining 5 and her husband are still German citizens. She herself confirmed this to the media before she transferred from German Defense Minister to European Commission President in 2019.

Van der Leyen’s cold reception in China is obviously related to her consistent remarks on China. European media pointed out that she said in a speech at the end of March that Europe should not decouple from China, but should “stay away from China risks as much as possible.” She also said that China has changed, “more oppressive at home and more assertive abroad”, and that China‘s goal is to “drive systemic changes in the international order with China at the center”.

However, China still arranged a meeting between Van der Lein and Xi Jinping. Van der Lein mainly asked China not to provide Russia with lethal weapons, and not to unilaterally use force or threaten to use force to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. Concerns about the human rights situation in Xinjiang and the trade imbalance between Europe and China. Surprisingly, she also stated to the public that “Chinese leaders are willing to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky when the conditions and opportunities are ripe”, which is quite different from the CCP’s official diplomatic rhetoric that has always been ambiguous and far-fetched.

Several EU diplomats in China, who did not want to be named, said that the different treatment of Macron and van der Leyen in Beijing is not simply the result of “one is a good face and the other is a bad face”, but it is obviously that Beijing is mobilizing Charm offensive, trying to drive a wedge between Europe and America. Van der Leyen and Macron may also have different tasks during their visit to China. Macron is pursuing the interests of France, while Van der Leyen is to formulate a common EU strategy for China. If Beijing does not want the EU to decouple from China, but Brussels and Berlin continue to spread the argument of “no decoupling, escape from danger”, it is obviously not the result Beijing wants to see.

