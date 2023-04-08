Home News Macron von der Leyen concludes China visit: No breakthrough in Ukraine issue, Russia ridiculed – BBC News 中文
News

Macron von der Leyen concludes China visit: No breakthrough in Ukraine issue, Russia ridiculed – BBC News 中文

by admin

news/240/cpsprodpb/A6AC/production/_129286624_whatsubject.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/A6AC/production/_129286624_whatsubject.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/A6AC/production/_129286624_whatsubject.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/A6AC/production/_129286624_whatsubject.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/A6AC/production/_129286624_whatsubject.jpg 800w” alt=”4月7日，马克龙在广州中山大学对学生讲话。” attribution=”Getty Images” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/A6AC/production/_129286624_whatsubject.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″ data-hero=”true”/>

image source,Getty Images

image captiontext,

On April 7, Macron spoke to students at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou.

French President Macron ended his three-day trip to China yesterday (7th) after visiting the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou. From the red carpet in front of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, to the interaction with celebrities from the capital’s film and television culture, to the Guqin performance accompanied by President Xi Jinping, China did everything possible to welcome Macron’s arrival.

The images of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen who came to China with Macron almost only appeared in the context of the tripartite talks between China, France and the EU.

Macron and von der Leyen’s joint visit to China is considered to be playing red and white faces respectively, aiming to complement each other to show European solidarity, especially on the Ukraine issue, they all hope that China will play a positive role.

However, analysts generally believe that this goal has not been achieved. Apart from passing a long list of economic and trade cooperation agreements with China, little has been achieved in urging China to mediate the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

You may also like

Wassertrudingen | Shot fired at innkeeper

They perform more than 1,600 breathalyzer tests nationwide

How are the regional elections going 6 months...

The weather: cloudy and rainy in some areas...

The Calvary of the votes

The former head of the Cali Cartel tries...

Bicycle dealers: Dealers accuse JobRad of blackmail

Lasso asks to start the trial period in...

Kaleidoscope | The New Century

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: The Taiwan issue is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy