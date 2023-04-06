58 minutes ago

news/240/cpsprodpb/13F04/production/_129286618_237c2e248ea21cbd945dc7a97dd95112de310bfb.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/13F04/production/_129286618_237c2e248ea21cbd945dc7a97dd95112de310bfb.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/13F04/production/_129286618_237c2e248ea21cbd945dc7a97dd95112de310bfb.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/13F04/production/_129286618_237c2e248ea21cbd945dc7a97dd95112de310bfb.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/13F04/production/_129286618_237c2e248ea21cbd945dc7a97dd95112de310bfb.jpg 800w” alt=”4月5日，法国总统马克龙抵达北京首都国际机场。” attribution=”REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/13F04/production/_129286618_237c2e248ea21cbd945dc7a97dd95112de310bfb.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″ data-hero=”true”/> image source,REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool image captiontext, On April 5, French President Emmanuel Macron arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport.

With the ongoing stalemate in the Russia-Ukraine war, French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in China on April 5 for a three-day visit and met with Xi Jinping, Li Qiang and others. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is also visiting China with Macron.

It comes at a time of heightened concern among Western leaders about Sino-Russian ties — Xi traveled to Moscow last month to meet with President Putin, and both sides pledged to further strengthen bilateral ties.

The Ukrainian crisis is considered to be the primary topic of the meeting. Whether it is France, the European Union, or China, they are all trying to gain some political benefits from it.

So, what do they each hope to achieve?

Macron’s “chance”

For Macron, the primary purpose of the visit was to dissuade Beijing from backing Russia over Ukraine; at the same time, he wanted to maintain good relations with China, an important trade and geopolitical partner.

Unlike other European countries, France has about 1.6 million French citizens living in its overseas territories, including the Indo-Pacific region. France has deployed about 8,000 troops in the Indo-Pacific region. In recent years, France has noticed China‘s expanding influence and has increased its military deployment.

But France is currently suffering from inflation, the refugee crisis, and economic challenges in the post-epidemic era. The Ukrainian crisis and mutual sanctions between Europe and Russia have made the French economy worse and aggravated domestic social conflicts. Therefore, France has set its sights on China, hoping that Beijing can ease the crisis in Ukraine through friendly relations with Russia.

“China is the only country in the world that can have a transformative impact on the (Russia-Ukraine) conflict,” an official from the French presidential palace told reporters recently.

The official pointed out that China‘s decision to support Russia militarily would be a disastrous decision that would have major strategic implications for Russia, and that Macron’s visit to China “will try to find space to implement initiatives that are useful to the Ukrainian people and to end the The conflict finds a medium-term path”. See also Benefits for a Postgraduate Professional

news/240/cpsprodpb/F0E4/production/_129286616_19b64f26b211a0592483874d56fec2b47289dca0.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/F0E4/production/_129286616_19b64f26b211a0592483874d56fec2b47289dca0.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/F0E4/production/_129286616_19b64f26b211a0592483874d56fec2b47289dca0.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/F0E4/production/_129286616_19b64f26b211a0592483874d56fec2b47289dca0.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/F0E4/production/_129286616_19b64f26b211a0592483874d56fec2b47289dca0.jpg 800w” alt=”4月3日，法国总统马克龙在法国爱丽舍宫欢迎欧盟委员会主席冯德莱恩参加会议。” attribution=”Mohammed Badra/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/F0E4/production/_129286616_19b64f26b211a0592483874d56fec2b47289dca0.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″/> image source,Mohammed Badra/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock image captiontext, On April 3, French President Macron welcomed European Commission President von der Leyen at the Elysee Palace in France.

Von der Leyen also puts China-Russia relations in an important consideration. “How China continues to interact with Putin’s war will be a decisive factor in the future development of EU-China relations,” he said in a speech on China last week.

Since the Ukrainian war broke out, Beijing has repeatedly stated that it hopes to resolve the conflict through peaceful negotiations, but it has not condemned the Russian invasion or called for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, which has raised doubts among many European countries.

“Macron’s visit to China with the President of the European Commission shows that Macron values ​​a strong and united EU and also helps to send a message of European unity to Beijing.” European think tank Institute for Security and Development Policy (Institute for Security & Development Policy) Dr. Zsuzsa Anna Ferenczy told BBC Chinese.

She believes that Beijing does not want to further damage relations with Europe, because it regards Europe as China‘s important partner and important market, and does not want to be replaced by Washington.

“This is an opportunity for Macron,” Von Rusa said.

Zhu Zhiqun, a professor of international relations at Bucknell University in the United States, told BBC Chinese, “If Macron can push China to play a more active role in the Russia-Ukraine war, it will help improve France’s international status.”

Some analysts also believe that Macron may not really believe that China can play a constructive role in the Ukraine crisis. See also Now two women have disappeared in Alghero

Janka Oertel, Head of the Asia Program at the European Council on Foreign RelationsIn a recent interviewSome European policymakers believe that pretending to believe in China‘s peace initiative may be motivated by tactical considerations, he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky himself has expressed a desire to meet with Xi to discuss the proposals, she said. “European leaders could also break through the Chinese leadership’s bravado and push Beijing to negotiate the specifics of a peace initiative proposal, ensuring that the Chinese government has no room to claim its efforts have been rejected.”

what does china want

news/240/cpsprodpb/0A6C/production/_129286620_5e3dd6eea87282ef63918d756ca8f89549ec797d.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/0A6C/production/_129286620_5e3dd6eea87282ef63918d756ca8f89549ec797d.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/0A6C/production/_129286620_5e3dd6eea87282ef63918d756ca8f89549ec797d.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/0A6C/production/_129286620_5e3dd6eea87282ef63918d756ca8f89549ec797d.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/0A6C/production/_129286620_5e3dd6eea87282ef63918d756ca8f89549ec797d.jpg 800w” alt=”4月5日，法国总统马克龙抵达北京首都国际机场前，中国军队军官列队站立。” attribution=”REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/0A6C/production/_129286620_5e3dd6eea87282ef63918d756ca8f89549ec797d.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″/> image source,REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool image captiontext, Chinese military officers stand in line before French President Emmanuel Macron arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport on April 5.

For China, the relationship with the United States is deteriorating day by day, so it turns its focus to Europe, its largest trading partner, hoping to resume normal exchanges.

Since the fall of 2022, Sino-European interactions have continued. First, German Chancellor Scholz first visited China in November, and then during the G20 summit in Bali, Xi Jinping met intensively with leaders of France, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy and other countries. In December, European Council President Charles Michel was invited to visit China. At the end of March this year, Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez also visited China.

Zhu Zhiqun pointed out: “The Biden administration’s China policy focuses on competition, and the United States even pressures some allies to join the ranks of resisting China. The main reasons, such as EU countries and Australia, New Zealand and so on.”

At the same time, “China also believes that Macron is a relatively moderate and rational leader and an opponent who can cooperate.”

Feng Rusha said, “Although Macron supports the EU to take a tougher stance against China, he has taken a cautious approach. He believes that the EU should act in its own way and keep the EU out of the strategic confrontation between the United States and China.”

This coincides with China‘s intentions.

Many Chinese experts pointed out that since the outbreak of the Ukraine war, the forces within the EU that favor the United States have grown stronger. They believe that as long as the Russia-Ukraine war is not resolved, the EU’s dependence on the United States will continue, and the EU’s prospects for strategic autonomy will remain bleak.

Zhang Jianzai, Director of the European Institute of Contemporary International Relationsan article“Most of the increased military spending by European countries may still go to the United States instead of European countries’ military enterprises… This is obviously not a good sign of (European) strategic autonomy,” wrote in the article.

“Most member states of the EU still regard the purchase of American weapons as a manifestation of loyalty to the United States, in order to win the favor of the United States, rather than for the purpose of building the EU’s defense autonomy.”

During his three-day visit, Macron will meet with Xi Jinping in Beijing and visit the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, which undoubtedly represents a friendly diplomatic overture.

The “chips” of France and the European Union

news/240/cpsprodpb/588C/production/_129286622_gettyimages-1089916770.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/588C/production/_129286622_gettyimages-1089916770.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/588C/production/_129286622_gettyimages-1089916770.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/588C/production/_129286622_gettyimages-1089916770.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/588C/production/_129286622_gettyimages-1089916770.jpg 800w” alt=”中国与欧盟旗帜” attribution=”Getty Images” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/588C/production/_129286622_gettyimages-1089916770.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″/> image source,Getty Images

It is unclear, however, whether Macron will be successful in pushing for a Chinese effort to de-escalate the Russia-Ukraine war.

Some analysts pointed out that Macron has no leverage to achieve this goal. Because it is necessary to consider another intention of Macron’s visit to China – to maintain a good economic relationship with China.

In recent years, France’s economic relationship with China has been declining, and the trade deficit has continued to widen. According to the French Ministry of Economy, the Sino-French trade deficit increased from 33 billion euros in 2019 to 39.6 billion euros in 2021. During the epidemic, many large French companies such as Carrefour and Auchan withdrew from the Chinese market, and some other companies reduced their supply chains.

The bargaining chip to promote China seems to be more in von der Leyen’s hands-this is also an important reason why Macron invited her to visit China together.

“The EU has leverage to warn China against Beijing’s fatal assistance to Russia. Beijing still values ​​economic ties with advanced European economies—especially in the high-tech sector. Europe is currently more open than the United States.” American think tank German Marshall Foundation (German Marshall Fund) senior researcher Sima Anzhou (Andrew Small) told BBC Chinese.

In a speech ahead of her visit, von der Leyen questioned China‘s intentions and said more evidence was needed to endorse Beijing’s peace plan. “A plan that doesn’t have Russia withdrawing troops from Ukraine is not a peace plan,” she said.

Von der Leyen may have realized that it does not seem realistic for China to play a constructive role in de-escalating the war.

world-65195334/p0f9zs0g/zh-hans/amp” title=”多媒体播放器” allowfullscreen=”allowfullscreen” data-e2e=”media-player”> Your device does not support multimedia playback add text to video, The first day of Xi’s meeting with Putin was informal and lasted four hours.

According to Zhu Zhiqun’s analysis, compared with Macron, Von der Leyen can be said to be a China hawk in the EU, and has always been more critical of China. She is traveling with Macron this time, “basically to balance the EU’s China policy, highlight the differences between the two sides on human rights and security, and at the same time strengthen cooperation between China and the EU in areas such as economy, trade and investment.”

Von der Leyen represents the 27 EU member states. So far, these countries have not endorsed Beijing’s 12-point position on resolving the Ukraine crisis in late February, as well as China‘s ambassador to the EU Fu Cong’s proposal to “take the Ukraine issue off the bilateral agenda”.

“Many people in Europe believe that trying to encourage China to do something that Xi Jinping is clearly unwilling to do is unrealistic and even counterproductive.” Sima Anzhou said.