PARIS (dpa-AFX) – In the dispute over the controversial pension reform in France, President Emmanuel Macron has hinted at improvements in the world of work. “If we want to give an answer to this justified anger, an efficient answer, then I want (…) that we get involved again with the social partners on very specific issues,” said the Liberal in an interview with broadcaster TF1 on Wednesday and France 2. As examples he gave possible improvements for people doing heavy physical work or careers for older workers. However, the dialogue should only start in three to four weeks.

France’s central government wants to gradually raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. The number of payment years for a full pension should increase faster. The reform was passed on Monday night when two motions of no confidence in the government failed. The project is currently with the Constitutional Council. For weeks there have been strikes and protests against what is probably Macron’s most important project in his second term. New strikes and protests are also to be held on Thursday. In the past few days, there have been violent riots in some spontaneous demonstrations.

According to Macron, not all the anger expressed at the protests is directed at the pension. He listed a number of other issues he would now like to tackle, such as changes in the health sector and in the school system. “We have no right to stand still,” he said.

When asked which political forces the president, whose camp no longer has an absolute majority in the National Assembly, intends to use to advance further projects, Macron said: “The hand is outstretched.” He was not specific./rbo/DP/ngu