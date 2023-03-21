Home News Macron’s government narrowly escapes the vote of confidence
News

Macron’s government narrowly escapes the vote of confidence

by admin
Macron’s government narrowly escapes the vote of confidence
A total of 278 deputies voted in favor of the motion of no confidence, which is short of the 287 votes needed to bring down the government.

The French government had bypassed the council to push through deeply unpopular pension reform plans.

Labor Minister Olivier Dusopt told Le Journal du Dimanche that in order to pass a motion of no confidence, “a coalition of opponents and opponents must be brought together to achieve a very disparate majority without a common political line.”

For his part, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said earlier in response to questions from “Le Parisien” newspaper: “I think there will not be a majority to topple the government, but it will be a moment of truth.”

electronic flag And”Reuters

See also  rosario aitala giudice crimini guerra putin

You may also like

FACE TO FACE WITH POPE FRANCIS – From...

In a tweet.. Minawi responds to Ibrahim Al-Sheikh’s...

The conjuing of the ceciuos

strong gender gap in leadership roles From CoinTelegraph

Minister Won Hee-ryong promises to visit Ilsan and...

Colombian governors call for “freedom and order” in...

Serie A and Coppa Italia semi-finals, the new...

Fuel prices “explode” the meeting of the Finance...

731 ships mobilized in Santa Marta under security...

E-procurement: almost 200 participants in the public discussion...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy