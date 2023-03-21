A total of 278 deputies voted in favor of the motion of no confidence, which is short of the 287 votes needed to bring down the government.

The French government had bypassed the council to push through deeply unpopular pension reform plans.

Labor Minister Olivier Dusopt told Le Journal du Dimanche that in order to pass a motion of no confidence, “a coalition of opponents and opponents must be brought together to achieve a very disparate majority without a common political line.”

For his part, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said earlier in response to questions from “Le Parisien” newspaper: “I think there will not be a majority to topple the government, but it will be a moment of truth.”