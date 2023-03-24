In France, strikes and protests against pension reforms have escalated. Opponents of the reform blocked individual train stations, roads and part of Charles-de-Gaulle Airport in Paris. Trains and flights were again canceled due to the strikes. High schools and universities were partly closed. Due to the ongoing blockade of oil depots, 15 percent of the petrol stations in France were missing at least one fuel.

Traces of fire on the portal of a portico in front of the town hall in Bordeaux

In Bordeaux, in the south-west of the country, demonstrators started a fire in the entrance area of ​​the town hall. The portal of a colonnade leading to the courtyard of the town hall was damaged. Riots also broke out in other cities such as Nantes and Rennes in the northwest.

Demonstration train in Nantes

The police used tear gas, stun grenades and water cannons. According to Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, more than 170 people have been arrested. Almost 150 emergency services were injured. Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne called the violence and damage unacceptable.

A total of at least 12,000 police officers were deployed. The authorities spoke of almost 1.09 million demonstrators nationwide. According to the CGT union, 3.5 million people took part.

Protestmüll in Paris

The days of strikes and protests had been mostly peaceful for weeks. In recent days, spontaneous demonstrations have become increasingly violent. “We want non-violent actions that respect goods and people,” demanded Laurent Berger of the CFDT union.

The protests are directed against the gradual increase in the retirement age from 62 to 64 and the actions of the center government under President Emmanuel Macron. With the reform, she wants to close an imminent gap in the pension fund. The dispute intensified a week ago because the government pushed the relevant law through the National Assembly without a vote. Two motions of no confidence in the government failed on Monday evening. The reform has thus been passed. It is now before the Constitutional Council for examination. It is still unclear when this decision will be made.

Demonstrators set fire to Le Havre

Macron wants the reform to come into force by the end of the year. Currently, the retirement age in France is 62 years. In fact, retirement begins later on average: those who have not paid in long enough to receive a full pension work longer. At the age of 67 there is then a pension without a deduction, regardless of how long it has been paid in – the government wants to keep this, even if the number of years of contributions required for a full pension is to increase more quickly. She wants to increase the monthly minimum pension to around 1,200 euros.

Demonstrator with Macron-Mask in Nizza

The President defended the changes in a television interview on Wednesday. The reform is very difficult. “We ask people to make an effort. It’s never popular.” But: “Between the polls and the short-term and the general interest of the country, I choose the general interest of the country.” For his appearance, Macron received harsh criticism from the opposition and the unions. The dispute over the reform has weakened the government and the president. The government barely survived one of the no-confidence votes. Their approach to passing the reform is seen as a sign of weakness.

