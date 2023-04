French President Macron’s statement regarding the dispute between the People’s Republic of China and Taiwan, in the sense that Europe should represent the third pillar of great power between China and the USA, and that it should not be dragged into crises that do not concern them, will first be read and criticized as a traditional scumbag a declining superpower. However, the stumbling block may be elsewhere than in traditional French politics, no matter what anyone thinks about it.

