The most important business meeting in the country and Barranquilla is preparing to receive more than two thousand companies, between national and international, that will hold business appointments for two days in the Golden Gate Event Center.

The meeting, held by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, through ProColombiawill serve to bring the Colombian supply of 1,436 companies from 24 departments closer to international demand, which will be represented by 618 companies from 44 countries.

“The Macrorrueda is an ideal space for Colombian businessmen to also learn what the world is demanding. Through our Reindustrialization Policy, based on knowledge, productivity and sustainability, we seek to advance, not only in processes of productive transformation and sophistication of the offer, but also in supplying internal and external demands with our products”, said the Minister of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Germán Umaña Mendoza.

The macro-round, which is carried out with the support of the Government of Atlántico, Mayor of Barranquilla, ProBarranquilla and the Cartagena Port Societywill have several novelties.

“We are providing the spaces and tools necessary for more Colombian companies to grow through internationalization, bringing economic justice to all territories,” he said. Carmen Caballero, President of ProColombia. “That is the spirit of this macro-round that we call of the regions, because it belongs to all Colombians,” he added.

For this edition it will have the participation of Narino and Venezuela as special guests, a decision that seeks to boost the internationalization practices of our country and strengthen the economic relationship in various sectors.

International participation will have a special emphasis on Latin American markets and the Caribbean, which represent 64% of the total number of foreign participants.

Besides, there are 350 companies from PDET territories and less than 200,000 inhabitants284 companies led by young people, and 681 led, 331 are made up of 50% or more by women, and 1,069 companies with sustainable bets, according to the information that the businessmen shared with us.

Complementary activities in the Macro-round of the Regions

He too March 22 and 23 the Block of Solutions for Internationalization, a complementary and parallel activity that consists of having a public and private institutional offer of services that support the business processes of Colombian exporters. 14 additional public entities to the MinCIT and their assets such as iNNpulsa, such as the ICA, will participate; and 18 private entities between law firms, logistics services, consultancy; binational chambers and international entities such as the IPD, Puerto de Algeciras, SR Legal de Costa Rica, among others to attend to your requests and concerns in your business processes.

On March 23, the Productive Chaining Round will take placea space led by Colombia Productiva to facilitate the generation of alliances and expand the portfolio with Colombian companies that have supply needs and that will be attending one-on-one appointments within the framework of the macro-round.

About, Aurelio Mejia, general manager of Colombia Productiva, pointed out that “the Linkage Wheel is an example of the articulation between entities of the Commerce, Industry and Tourism sector to strengthen the linkages between national companies, in line with the Reindustrialization Policy. during this space we will connect more than 150 companiesbetween suppliers and buyers, of key sectors for the generation of chains such as agribusiness, containers and packaging, movement industriesconstruction industries, textile inputs and technological solutions, among others”.

There will be Validation Sessionsspaces with international buyers where they expose the specific requirements of the market, thus allowing the identification of the gaps that must be closed to achieve an effective and sustainable export over time.

Also field visits with international buyers will know the productive and exportable supply of associationscooperatives and other business initiatives and communities of high social value in the Caribbean region.

Finally, there will be a two-panel academic agendaeach lasting 30 minutes, moderated by an ally and five participating panelist companies, highlighting the representation of women, youth and other differential populations that represent companies of different sizes, with a focus on MSMEs, production chains and regions, with special participation of companies from the invited department of Nariño.