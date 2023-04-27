Macun District of Jiaozuo City holds the 2023 “May 1st” International Labor Day Celebration and Commendation Conference- Chinadaily.com

Glory belongs to workers, and happiness belongs to workers. On April 25th, Macun District, Jiaozuo City held the 2023 “May 1st” International Labor Day and Commendation Conference, commending advanced collectives and advanced individuals emerging from all fronts in the region, encouraging the majority of workers to learn advanced models, and promoting model workers Spirit, labor spirit, and craftsman spirit further stimulate the enthusiasm of the officers to start a business.

“It is a great honor to receive this award. As union cadres, we must actively ‘support’ the employees’ reasonable demands, respond to everything, and ensure that everything is settled, so that employees can work with more peace of mind.” Macun District People’s Hospital Zhao Longwu, assistant to the dean and chairman of the trade union, said at the commendation scene.

Since 2022, trade union organizations at all levels in the district and the majority of trade union cadres, under the leadership of the district committee and higher-level trade unions, have continuously strengthened the standardization of grassroots trade unions, stimulated the vitality of grassroots trade unions, and emerged a large number of advanced collectives and advanced individuals. They are rooted in the grassroots and based on their posts, interpreting the connotation of the spirit of model workers with unremitting struggle, fully demonstrating the tenacity and hard work spirit of the people of Ma Village in the practice of production, construction and development, the craftsman spirit of excellence and determination, and hard work , Dedicated spirit of dedication and dedication.

Trade union organizations at all levels in the district and the majority of trade union cadres and workers will follow the example of the advanced, forge ahead, forge ahead, vigorously promote the spirit of model workers, labor spirit, and craftsman spirit, and further devote themselves to the main force of the new era of meritorious service, so as to better unite and mobilize the whole society The vast number of employees in the district have made new contributions to speeding up the construction of “one pole, two cities and three bases”, realizing “six at the forefront”, and writing a splendid chapter of Chinese-style modern Macun. (Photo/Qin Ying Wang Ying)

