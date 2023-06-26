Madagascar. Elections ’23, the maneuvers of Wagner

by Francesco Giappichini –

In Madagascar, in view of the presidential elections on 9 November, a two-way challenge is looming between the head of state in office, the reformist Andry Rajoelina, and the deputy, entrepreneur and former judo athlete, Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko. Originally from Toliara and known simply as “Siteny”, he was elected from the ranks of the president’s party in ’19, when he was best known for having presided over the Comité olympique malgache. After which, in his words, “during his mandate I realized that he was disconnected from the needs of the population”. An electoral challenge that increasingly attracts the attention of the international community and think tanks from all over the world.

And not only for the populist proposals of the 50-year-old president of the African judo union (AJU), and vice president of the International judo federation. The challenger, in fact, is considered close to Russia, and to its president Vladimir Putin, and would have already come into contact with the private military company “Wagner”. As reported by the Global initiative against transnational organized crime (Gi-toc), the Wagner Group is “looking for new candidates to support in 2023, to repeat the strategies of 2018”. In other words, the paramilitary group is looking for a new candidate «who can offer greater financial benefits or more complete support to Russia on the international scene. According to three different sources, one of the presidential candidates, Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko, met with a Russian “recruiter” suspected of having links to Wagner. Randrianasoloniaiko (…) is often perceived as politically close to Russia».

Nor can one doubt, incidentally, the authority of the non-governmental organization Gi-toc, which is often praised by “Modern Police”, the magazine of the Italian State Police, as the first “international study center which has promoted the Covid Crime Watch worldwide”. The qualified portal “Africa intelligence” takes the same line, with the article “Presidential elections: the connections of the candidate “Siteny” with the Russian business community”. It states, in no uncertain terms, that «Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko, who is running for presidential elections, can count on economic ties with the family of Marius Vizer, head of the International Judo Federation and close to Vladimir Putin».

The French weekly “L’Express” was even more explicit: “In the Comoros, but also in Madagascar, Russia is attacking French ‘neocolonialism'”. Relations between Randrianasoloniaiko and Putin, according to the national press, would have arisen from a common passion for judo, and it should not be forgotten that the Kremlin tenant himself is honorary president and ambassador of the Fédération internationale de judo (Fij). And “Siteny” must have believed right away about the link with the Russian universe, if it is true that in April 1921 he revealed that he had received a dose of the Russian anti-Covid vaccine, Sputnik V: a probably forced choice, during his campaign for the election to the presidency of the African Union of Judo. While, it is news these days, the electoral caravan of “Siteny”, called Mihava tour, would benefit from Russian technical and financial support. However, the person concerned, during a recent interview, denied any relationship: «This is false and I deny any Russian political-financial support. You can check all you want, there is no trace of any Russian support in my activities».