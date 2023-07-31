maddening heat

By: Luis Alfonso Albarracin Palomino

[email protected]

During the last two months, we Huilenses have been suffering from the highest temperatures, which have become a viacrucis for the development of some economic activities, which take place in environments exposed to the sun. When we drive through the roads of the municipalities and arrive at our homes, we feel desperate heat that forces us to take some home measures to minimize health risks. According to the Ideam, a decrease in rainfall was observed below the historical ones in the quarter between April and June. Currently there are records above 38 ° C. Between July 20 and 22, the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (Ideam) followed up on the most alarming figures associated with the arrival of the El Niño phenomenon. Santa Marta, Riohacha and Cartagena presented temperatures above 38 degrees Celsius. These are all-time highs that put the country’s economy and the health of citizens in the regions at risk.

In the capital of the department of Huila, we have also had these high temperatures. The sensors of my vehicle show this when I drive through the streets of Neiva, during the midday hours. The same director of this entity, Ghisliane Echeverry, assured that 2023 could be the hottest year in the country’s history. Therefore, each of us must follow the recommendations provided by the health authorities. Our health may deteriorate if we do not strictly abide by them. High temperatures are a global problem and Colombia, being in the middle of the tropics, does not get rid of the global contingency. Dehydration can lead to possible deaths. In the Colombian regions hotter, there are risks of physical exhaustion and illnesses related to extreme heat. Heat strokes, dehydration, exhaustion, fluid loss are problems suffered by the population due to high temperatures.

The risk is greater if we are talking about children or the elderly.

Additionally, to the judgments exposed above, we can be exposed to respiratory problems due to droughts and forest fires that degenerate air quality. The heated air of some regions is a favorable environment for the proliferation of diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, Zika, yellow fever and malaria. It is essential that all authorities without exception structure contingency plans to minimize the risks of these climatic phenomena, which are caused 95% by natural causes and 5% by anthropic factors, even if the national government expresses otherwise. I support myself in reports published by academic communities internationally, in journals and indexed magazines. I do not want to argue with the political positions of the national government, but as a university professor, I am inclined towards these investigations carried out in the main research centers worldwide.

Today ends the month of July, and the main weather services in the world, working together with the UN, already anticipate that this month has been the hottest month on record. And even, the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, declared that one could no longer speak of global warming, but of a boiling era, which ratifies my exposition in this writing, and that they have been widely disseminated in all world media.

