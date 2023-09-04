Madeleine was beaten to death by her sentimental ex-partner

A brutal beating inflicted by her sentimental ex-partner led to the death of Madeleibe Liseth Jiménez Vergel, 33, in events recorded in the municipality of Chiriguaná, this Friday.

The woman was sleeping next to the youngest of her children, when unexpectedly José Luis Maldonado Carreño, 21, entered the house at dawn and in front of the minor punched and kicked him, leaving her seriously injured. After this, she burned her clothes, neighbors indicated.

The victim, as she could, asked for help by calling the Police, whose officials transferred her to the San Andrés Regional Hospital, where she died, but not before saying who the aggressor had been.

Maldonado Carreño was wanted by the Police and captured near the house of the deceased located in the San Miguel neighborhood of said population.

This man will be prosecuted for the crime of femicide.

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

