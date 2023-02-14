This morning, February 13, the Municipal Promiscuous Judge of Bojayá with a function of guarantees sheltered Eduardo García Vega, former rector of the Technological University of Chocó, with an insurance measure in a prison, as allegedly responsible for the crimes of contracting without compliance with legal requirements and embezzlement in favor of third parties.

He made the same decision with Manuela Gómez Córdoba, former treasurer-payer of the UTCH.

The investigation is related to alleged irregularities in two contracts for the Maderas Chocó project.

1. Contract 002 of February 8, 2017worth three billion pesos, for the purchase of machinery, signed by Eduardo García, rector of the UTCH, with the company Sierras y Equipos, from Itaguí, Antioquia.

The prosecution maintains that it is a contract of greater value where there was no public bidding, a spurious process was carried out after prior direct contact with the company Sierras y Equipos, there was no planning and the principles of publicity, objectivity, transparency were violated , morality, economy and responsibility.

Nor did the contractor set up a trust to manage the resources. The machinery was bought without having a place to store them.

The machinery was not received by the UTCH on September 8, 2017 due to lack of a place to store it and an addendum or other was signed with Sierras y Equipos to pay for storage. UTCH still owes said company an additional billion pesos for storage.

The equipment is abandoned, unused, without maintenance, has primary oxidation and deterioration. Several pieces of equipment were stolen. As of today, the machinery has no warranty.

2. The Contract 004 of September 29, 2017for the construction of the processing plant of the Wood Technological Development Center, for an initial value of 734 million pesos, was signed by Eduardo García and Ángel María Melo Chaverra, and was later added by the current rector David Emilio Mosquera Valencia , up to a value of 1,050 million pesos.

The processing workshop is located at kilometer 19 of the Quibdó-Yuto highway, Atrato municipality, next to the so-called Chocó stadium.

This contract violates the POT of the municipality of Atrato and the urban regulations because it was carried out, without planning, in a rural area of ​​the municipality of Atrato, where there are no public services.

The advance payments for this contract were not administered by a trust, they were transferred directly to the contractor. Previous studies were poorly done. This physical conditioning does not have protection or finishes, it has bad electrical networks, it has not worked, which represents a detriment to public resources.

“There was no planning in these contracts. This is a serious situation due to the loss of public resources. The image of the UTCH is undermined”, said the Municipal Promiscuous Judge of Bojayá with function of guarantees.

On the other hand, the judge released Lilian Mercedes López Mena, UTCH’s chief financial officer; Freddy Iván Paz Perea, treasurer of the UTCH; to Alexander Palacios Mosquera. administrative and financial vice-rector of the UTCH and Edinson Ledesma Ramírez, coordinator of the Maderas Chocó project.

The judge considered that these officials did not commit the crimes indicated by the prosecution since they only fulfilled the norms and functions derived from their charges.

The judge’s decision was appealed by the Prosecutor’s Office, the representative of the Attorney General’s Office, the representative of the victims and the defense lawyer of Eduardo García and Manuela Gómez Córdoba.

Additionally, the judge determined to transfer the elements provided by the prosecution in relation to a telephone recording related to serious irregularities in the election of the Chocó comptroller.

Hearing against the current rector of the UTCH

As a development of this same investigation into irregularities in the Maderas Chocó project, the Seventh Anti-Corruption Prosecutor of Quibdó requested a hearing to formulate an indictment and imposition of an insurance measure against David Emilio Mosquera Valencia, current rector of the Technological University of Chocó, and three higher education institution officials

These hearings will be conducted by Judge Shara Eva Córdoba Aponza.