Madhya Pradesh: The car fell into the water of the waterfall at the tourist spot of Indore, the youth and others rescued the father and daughter in the car.

Madhya Pradesh: A car fell into the water of a waterfall at a tourist spot in Indore

The youth and others saved the father and daughter in the car: the video went viral

Bhopal: 08. August

These days, such videos and news from different parts of the country are circulating on social media and media, which makes a certain section worried and also scared and disturbed by seeing these exciting videos. But this is only one side of the coin and it feels like that. It happens that this hate group is engaged in efforts to make the environment of the country tense and poisoned under a plan!!

In the current situation, it has become imperative that such videos and content of anyone and anywhere should not be forwarded or viral on social media, especially WhatsApp, which will further frighten the nation. Even if it is against the followers of any religion. Because In such situations, those who spread positive words and encourage the nation are considered to be sympathizers of the country and the nation, who are in dire need today.

It has been revealed many times on social media that many videos are being made viral on social media, especially WhatsApp, by deliberately making them look like films, and most of the sympathetic people of the nation do not know the truth of these videos without forwarding them to different groups. By doing this, they think that they have awakened the nation!!

While this is nothing but spreading fear and panic. Content containing lies and propaganda is leading to increasing hatred against each other. An example is Manipur where May 3 An ancient video was made viral on WhatsApp, after which the fire of horrific ethnic violence between the two sects has not cooled till today.!!

On the other hand, seeing many positive and encouraging videos and posts going viral on social media, the feeling becomes stronger that national unity, age-old brotherhood and human pain are still present in a large section of this country. has not passed and this is the identity and real strength of this country.

A video has gone viral on social media since yesterday. It is said that a car parked at this tourist spot suddenly fell into the water of the waterfall due to the negligence of the driver. That the father and daughter were sitting in this car. As soon as the car fell into the water of the waterfall, a young man named Mathew jumped into the water and saved them.

There is the famous journalist of NDTV, Anurag Duwari Anurag Dwary@One of the events last night 37 While tweeting a video of the second, it has been written that “the car was parked on the edge of the Lodhiakund waterfall, a tourist spot near Samarul, Indore, when the car suddenly fell into the water of the waterfall. Seeing this scene, “Smit Mathew” immediately jumped into the water. By jumping, he saved the lives of three people in the car that had fallen into the water, including a husband, wife and a child.

In this video, it can be seen that suddenly a red car roars into the water hitting the black stones of the waterfall and screams are also heard from the falling car. Also, a person standing near this car. Also falls into the water with the car.

In Lodia Kund near Simrol in Indore, a man had parked a car on the bank of a waterfall, as soon as the car started moving, it fell into the pool, husband, wife and child were present in the car at that time, a young man named Sumit Mathew jumped into the water and killed all three. saved pic.twitter.com/D999CXFFnh — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) August 7, 2023

Immediately after that, someone on the other side of the waterfall says that whoever can swim, jump immediately.26 (year-old) immediately jumps into the water in the same condition as he was standing. Along with this, more people jump into the water from the side of the waterfall and save others. According to media reports, this accident happened because the car did not apply the handbrake and parked near the waterfall. It has happened due to doing.

According to media reports, this incident took place on Sunday afternoon from Indore 50 A tourist place located at a distance of 1 km is of Ludhiana Kund. A tourist took a video of this accident and posted it on social media. After that it went viral.

News agency PTI quoted Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mr. Sunil Mehta as saying that this incident happened due to irresponsibility of the driver. The vehicle was parked very close to the waterfall with carelessness. The SP said that such information was received that While forcefully locking the trunk of the car, the car rolled down the rocks of the waterfall and fell into the water of the waterfall.

The media quoted the in-charge Samrul Police Station Mashram Wagon as saying that the incident took place when a family from Indore had gone to Lodhiakand for a picnic. Preliminary investigations have identified the owner of the car as Tayyab Ali. who are said to be residents of Bijalpur.

Later, Sumit Mithu told news agency ANI that on Sunday evening he went to Lodhiakund waterfall with four of his friends. As they were returning they heard people screaming and saw a car rolling towards the waterfall, a man was trying to open the car gate as a girl was trapped in the car. Both the car and the man fell into the waterfall. I fell. Sunil Methu works in a private firm.

Lodhia Kund is a popular tourist spot in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. According to eyewitnesses, the place was crowded with tourists due to rain and Sunday. According to reports, Lodhia Kund is a place where waterfalls and forests fall during rainy season. A large number of people arrive for the purpose of tourism.

