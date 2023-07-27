Ma’diq Labor Allows Opening of a “Punished Restaurant”

Hespress photo destinations: Hespress archives from TetouanThursday 27 July 2023 – 22:07

Yassin Jari, worker of the Fnideq prefecture, issued a decision to reopen a restaurant on the tourist boat of “Cassia Caponicro” after it was decided to close it for 30 days, based on several observations made by the monitoring committee, which was a complete lack of hygiene in the kitchen and the spread of rubbish inside the space. In addition to keeping the materials inside a refrigerator in conditions that do not meet health and safety conditions.

The decision to reopen the aforementioned restaurant, before the expiration of the sentence, came at the request of the manager of the concerned company, as well as based on the minutes of the mixed committee’s inspection on July 25, and it was decided to cancel the previous global decision. The economic and social conditions of employees and workers were taken into consideration.

A mixed committee had noticed the mixing of a group of inconsistent materials inside the restaurant itself without taking into account the components of each material, in addition to the lack of a record of food control and materials prepared for cooking.

The committee also recorded placing materials inside the refrigeration units without indicating the date of their placement and not paying attention to the validity of the materials offered for sale. It also destroyed 12 kilograms of fish of various types, frozen of unknown origin, without indicating the date it was placed in the refrigerator.

