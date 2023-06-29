Madonna admitted to intensive care with a “serious bacterial infection”

Singer Madonna was taken to a New York hospital last Saturday after being found unconscious, Page Six revealed Wednesday.

Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary, shared on social media that the 64-year-old artist had “developed a severe bacterial infection which led to a multi-day stay in ICU.”

“His health is improving, but he is still under medical care. She is expected to make a full recovery,” Oseary said, noting that the singer will have to pause all of her engagements, including the ‘Celebration’ world tour in honor of the 40th anniversary of her music career. with RT

