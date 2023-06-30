Madonna “feels good”, according to her friend Rosie O’Donnell

American actress Rosie O’Donnell, a friend of Madonna, posted this photo on her Instagram account on June 29, 2023.

american actress Rosie O Donnellfriend of Madonnaassured this Thursday in a brief message on Instagram that the singer, who has been hospitalized for a serious bacterial infection, “it feels good”.

O’Donnell, who did not provide further details, accompanied his message with an old photo of him doing a yoga pose with the singer, who has postponed her “Celebration” tour due to illness and subsequent hospitalization.

Magazine Page Six He points out that Madonna and O’Donnell, who also accompanied his message with the labels Madonna and love, are “old friends.”

«On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection that caused her to be admitted to the ICU for several days. Her health improves, but she is still under medical care. She is expected to make a full recovery.” his representative Guy Oseary reported Wednesday in a statement posted on his Instagram account.

The artist was scheduled to start her tour on July 15 in Vancouver (Canada).

“Right now he needs a break in all his commitments,” his representative continued, “which includes the tour.”

“We will share more details as soon as we have them, including a new tour start date and new concert dates,” Oseary said.

Likewise, Page Six magazine published photos of two of Madonna’s sons David Banda and Rocco Ritchie arriving at the house that the artist has in the Upper East neighborhood of Manhattanin New York, without knowing if she was in the apartment or is still inside.

The “Celebration” tour is conceived as one of the most ambitious of the 64-year-old New York singer, with more than 80 concerts throughout North America and Europe.

Madonna had planned to give two concerts in Barcelona next November and four concerts in Mexico City in January 2024, but with the postponement announced today it is unknown if these dates will be maintained.

In the show, he intends to review his career from his first album, “Madonna”, from 1983, to the most recent “Madame X”, from 2019.

There he will pay tribute to New York, the city where it all began, and will vindicate the rights of trans people, with a date in Nashville (Tennessee, USA), a state that on March 3 approved a law that prohibits the shows of drag queen

On January 17, Madonna announced the tour with a video in which she winked at her film “Truth or dare” (1991), in which the singer appeared presiding over a table with friends such as actor Jack Black, singer Lil Wayne and comedian Amy Schumer, who challenged her to embark on a hit tour. EFE

American singer Madonna poses in the press room at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA on August 20, 2018 (reissued November 28, 2019) . According to media reports, Madonna has canceled three concerts due to “overwhelming grief”. (United States, New York) EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES



