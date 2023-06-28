Home » Madonna is admitted to the ICU due to an infection and suspends her world tour
News

Madonna is admitted to the ICU due to an infection and suspends her world tour

by admin
Madonna is admitted to the ICU due to an infection and suspends her world tour

The celebrations of Madonna for her 40 years as a global artist, which was going to take her on tour halfway around the world, are currently on hold.

The 64-year-old New York singer is admitted to a New York hospital. This has been confirmed by her agent, Guy Oseary, in a statement through her Instagram profile. She has done it after the middle Page Sixalways eager for speed and news, has made Madonna’s admission known and affirms that the diva of the song has come to be intubated, an extreme that Oseary does not assure.

In his brief statement, made through his Instagram profile, Oseary explains: “On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection that has led her to spend several days in the intensive care unit,” he explains, although without make it known if she was indeed intubated or if she has already left the ICU. “Her health is improving, although she is still under medical treatment. She is expected to make a full recovery. At the moment we need to put all her commitments on hold, which includes her tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new date for the start of the tour and for any concerts that are rescheduled.”

Also read:

This is how Shakira found out about Piqué’s infidelity

By: The Truth of Monagas – The best News from Monagas and Venezuela, the latest events today in Monagas, reporting in a way – Authentic and impartial!

You may also like

5 tips to help you use your Linchpin...

El Bordo and Ricardo Mollo present new single...

Legal medicine will determine the causes of death...

Welcome to Daqing | Please check the color...

Cem Özdemir: Meat for guests only with a...

BNP, the main coalition party of the government,...

Santa Marta commemorated the month of LgbtiLq+ pride

Three injured in fire in Melsdorf tire hall...

Prime Minister’s message to the nation on Eid

Police manage to capture ‘Óscar y Lucho’ with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy