(ANSA) – SAN CALOGERO, APRIL 10 – Moments of apprehension on Easter day in San Calogero, a center of the Vibonese area on the slopes of Poro, during the “Affrontata” ceremony, a traditional religious procession of the statue of the Madonna and that of San Giovanni Battista on the streets of the town.



In fact, one of the bearers of the statue of the Madonna suddenly lost his balance, slipping perhaps due to a fabric present on the road and causing the effigy to tilt dangerously, which for a few centimeters did not impact with the ground only thanks to the prompt reflection of the other bearers who they managed in extremis to avoid the worst.



The episode took place in front of the eyes of hundreds of people who flocked to the place to watch the representation of the resurrection of Christ and the meeting with the Virgin.



However, the effigy of the Madonna was not damaged and the demonstration continued without further hitches until the conclusion amidst the emotion of the faithful. (HANDLE).

