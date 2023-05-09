Madrid and City draw 1-1 in the first leg of the ‘Champions’ semis – Diario La Página

The first semifinal of the Champions League ended even. Real Madrid and Manchester City drew 1-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu and left the series open for the second leg on 5/17 in England. The whites took the lead with a great goal from Vinicius in the first half. Pep Guardiola’s men, in a deteriorated version of what they had been showing, still managed to reach the tie through another beautiful goal that Kevin De Bruyne converted

About 90 minutes in which the two respected each other a lot at the same time in which there was a lot of friction and the game was cut off several times. And the curiosity ended up being that Pep Guardiola decided not to make changes and Julián Álvarez stayed on the bench, without minutes.

Real Madrid started further behind at home but little by little they were imposing the conditions with which the duel would be played. Thus, after some correct interventions by Courtois, the whites gained momentum with Vinicius until they reached the great forehand from outside the area. An unstoppable bomb for Ederson.

City accused the blow, resigned dominance and took things more stick to stick. Thus he was able to reach 1-1 with Kevin De Bruyne and another great goal, a furious right hand that an inspired Courtois could not reach. And both goals had the detail of the influence of Eduardo Camavinga. The Frenchman who played on the left side started the 1-0 with a great run but participated in the 1-1 with a pass that he compromised and left the defense bad.

Despite not having Éder Militao due to suspension, Real knew how to contain Erling Haaland, who had been adding goals and goals. He had two chances, one light in the hands of Courtois and the other could have been better and his shot was blocked by Antonio Rüdiger with just enough. In the end, Madrid could have won it but a great shot from Tchouameni was blocked in a great way by Ederson.

A 1-1 that shows that anything can happen in this series that will be defined next week in Manchester. The two tried to cancel each other out as much as possible but still got hurt with goals from outside the area. The prize will be going to the grand final of the Champions League, on June 10 in Istanbul against the winner of Milan or Inter (they play this Wednesday).

Ancelotti will be able to take care of footballers over the weekend knowing that LaLiga is already lost and that Barcelona will be champion. While City cannot resign points in the one-on-one with Arsenal for the Premier League. It will be necessary to see if Pep’s decision not to change the 11 that he put on the field is to have the substitutes ready for the duel against Everton, including Julián Álvarez who came at a good level.