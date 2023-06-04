Madrid drew 1-1 with Bilbao at Benzema’s farewell

Real Madrid (2nd) drew 1-1 at home against Athletic Bilbao (8th) this Sunday in the 38th and final matchday of LaLiga, while Osasuna (7th) secured their place in the Conference League by beating Girona 2-1 (10th).

What should have been a simple game at the end of the season at the Santiago Bernabéu became the farewell to Karim Benzema, the Merengue captain, who equalized from a penalty (72) Oihan Sancet’s goal (49) with which the team had gone ahead athletic.

Benzema’s goal prevented Real Madrid from going on vacation with a defeat and allowed them to retain second place in the league, after Atlético de Madrid (3rd) drew 2-2 with Villarreal (5th).

The ‘Yellow Submarine’ took the lead with a goal from Nicolas Jackson (9), but a brace from Ángel Correa (18, 56) turned the game around, before Pascual equalized (90+2).

Osasuna managed to beat Girona 2-1 to defend their eighth place and secure their place in the Conference League thanks to a brace from Ante Budimir (52, 55), for which Reinier’s goal (75) for Girona was useless .

Real Sociedad (4th) beat a completely remodeled Sevilla (12th) 2-1, compared to the team that won the Europa League against Roma on Wednesday.

Brais Méndez opened the scoring for Real (27), who increased the score with a goal from Momo Cho (73), before Erik Lamela closed the gap for Sevilla (77).

In another match of the day, Mallorca (9th) beat Rayo Vallecano (11th) 3-0.

Results of the 38th and last day of the Spanish championship:

Domingo:

Majorca – Rayo Vallecano 3 – 0

Real Sociedad – Sevilla FC 2 – 1

Real Madrid – Athletic de Bilbao 1 – 1

Villarreal – Atletico Madrid 2 – 2

Osasuna – Girona 2 – 1

(19h00 GMT) Betis – Valencia

Celta – FC Barcelona

Valladolid – Getafe

Elche – Cadiz

Spanish – Almeria

Classification: Pts JGEP GF GC Diff

1. Barcelona 88 37 28 4 5 69 18 51

2. Real Madrid 78 38 24 6 8 75 36 39

3. Atletico Madrid 77 38 23 8 7 70 33 37

4. Royal Society 71 38 21 8 9 51 35 16

5. Villarreal 64 38 19 7 12 59 40 19

6. Betis 59 37 17 8 12 45 40 5

7. Health 53 38 15 8 15 37 42 -5

8. Athletic 51 38 14 9 15 47 43 4

9. Mallorca 50 38 14 8 16 37 43 -6

10. Girona 49 38 13 10 15 58 55 3

11. Lightning 49 38 13 10 15 45 53 -8

12. Sevilla 49 38 13 10 15 47 54 -7

13. Cadiz 41 37 10 11 16 29 52 -23

14. Getafe 41 37 10 11 16 34 45 -11

15. Valencia 41 37 11 8 18 41 44 -3

16. Almeria 40 37 11 7 19 46 62 -16

17. Celta 40 37 10 10 17 41 52 -11

18. Valladolid 39 37 11 6 20 33 63 -30

19. Espanyol 36 37 8 12 17 49 66 -17

20. Elche 24 37 5 9 23 29 66 -37