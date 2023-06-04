Madrid drew 1-1 with Bilbao at Benzema’s farewell

Real Madrid (2nd) drew 1-1 at home against Athletic Bilbao (8th) this Sunday in the 38th and final matchday of LaLiga, while Osasuna (7th) secured their place in the Conference League by beating Girona 2-1 (10th).
What should have been a simple game at the end of the season at the Santiago Bernabéu became the farewell to Karim Benzema, the Merengue captain, who equalized from a penalty (72) Oihan Sancet’s goal (49) with which the team had gone ahead athletic.
Benzema’s goal prevented Real Madrid from going on vacation with a defeat and allowed them to retain second place in the league, after Atlético de Madrid (3rd) drew 2-2 with Villarreal (5th).
The ‘Yellow Submarine’ took the lead with a goal from Nicolas Jackson (9), but a brace from Ángel Correa (18, 56) turned the game around, before Pascual equalized (90+2).
Osasuna managed to beat Girona 2-1 to defend their eighth place and secure their place in the Conference League thanks to a brace from Ante Budimir (52, 55), for which Reinier’s goal (75) for Girona was useless .
Real Sociedad (4th) beat a completely remodeled Sevilla (12th) 2-1, compared to the team that won the Europa League against Roma on Wednesday.
Brais Méndez opened the scoring for Real (27), who increased the score with a goal from Momo Cho (73), before Erik Lamela closed the gap for Sevilla (77).
In another match of the day, Mallorca (9th) beat Rayo Vallecano (11th) 3-0.
Results of the 38th and last day of the Spanish championship:
Domingo:
Majorca – Rayo Vallecano 3 – 0
Real Sociedad – Sevilla FC 2 – 1
Real Madrid – Athletic de Bilbao 1 – 1
Villarreal – Atletico Madrid 2 – 2
Osasuna – Girona 2 – 1
(19h00 GMT) Betis – Valencia
Celta – FC Barcelona
Valladolid – Getafe
Elche – Cadiz
Spanish – Almeria
Classification: Pts JGEP GF GC Diff
1. Barcelona 88 37 28 4 5 69 18 51
2. Real Madrid 78 38 24 6 8 75 36 39
3. Atletico Madrid 77 38 23 8 7 70 33 37
4. Royal Society 71 38 21 8 9 51 35 16
5. Villarreal 64 38 19 7 12 59 40 19
6. Betis 59 37 17 8 12 45 40 5
7. Health 53 38 15 8 15 37 42 -5
8. Athletic 51 38 14 9 15 47 43 4
9. Mallorca 50 38 14 8 16 37 43 -6
10. Girona 49 38 13 10 15 58 55 3
11. Lightning 49 38 13 10 15 45 53 -8
12. Sevilla 49 38 13 10 15 47 54 -7
13. Cadiz 41 37 10 11 16 29 52 -23
14. Getafe 41 37 10 11 16 34 45 -11
15. Valencia 41 37 11 8 18 41 44 -3
16. Almeria 40 37 11 7 19 46 62 -16
17. Celta 40 37 10 10 17 41 52 -11
18. Valladolid 39 37 11 6 20 33 63 -30
19. Espanyol 36 37 8 12 17 49 66 -17
20. Elche 24 37 5 9 23 29 66 -37