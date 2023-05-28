Madrid: Eight places to enjoy the best ice cream – EntornoInteligente

Although the strong season for tubs and cones is now beginning, it should be remembered that most of the good ice cream parlors in the capital open beyond the summer months

Ice cream stopped being just for summer a long time ago. The ice cream parlors live their big season from this time and we do not want to miss the opportunity to remember a selection of them, where they are made by hand and where there are many flavors to discover.

Toto’s location.

TOTO

Signature ice cream parlor with a 100% natural philosophy and vegan friendly, on all their labels they specify whether the flavors contain any type of dairy or egg. The creator of it is called Hernán, Argentine by birth, but from Madrid by adoption, who grew up in a family of artisan ice cream makers and learned about the art of ice cream all over the world before opening its stores in Madrid. The teacher bets on «the utmost respect for the product, trying to always give it the leading role, and trying to find its “ice cream version”. Everything knows what it has to know». Hernán recommends trying the violet flavor, based on that of the classic candies so mythical in the city of Madrid. Address: Corredera Alta de San Pablo 12. Tel. 915 93 04 90.

Bico de Xeado, ice cream made with milk from “happy cows”

ICE CREAM KISS

A piece of Galician ice cream in the capital. The chain belongs to the Provincial Agrarian Cooperative of A Coruña, and only They make their artisan ice creams with milk “from happy cows”, as they themselves say, it comes from their own Galician farms. They also use local ingredients for sustainable manufacturing in their own workshops. The result, an artisan ice cream with a unique creaminess. His bonus? Being experts in milk, they also sell delicious and tasty flavored milkshakes. Address: Corredera Alta de San Pablo, 12. Tel.91 593 04 90.

ICE HOUSE

A space that combines good raw materials with a careful design worthy of an art gallery. Ricardo Vélez is the creator of an establishment already known as one of the “finest ice cream parlors in the city.” Cult ice creams with succulent flavors made with organic milk; a waffle prepared at the moment and pure cocoa from Venezuela, honoring Moulin Chocolat, his pastry shop located next door. Between his bestsellers Sophisticated ice creams such as stracciatella, Guanaja chocolate and pistachio compete at the same time, with other simpler ones such as strawberry and lime. Address: Alcalá, 77. Tel.91 625 99 83.

FLIP PLAIN

Specialized in polo shirts, it is another way to cool off in summer. It opened its doors in 2015 and, from the first day, it became the king of making artisan poles in the city. They all have in common that They do not contain additives or preservatives, nor gluten, and the sugar level does not reach 10%. Among its thousand and one flavors, we recommend you try the activated carbon lemonade and the cheesecake and passion fruit. Address: Fuencarral, 40. Tel. 91 445 4891.

Sienna Narváez, a classic from the Salamanca neighborhood.

SIENNA NARVAEZ

Located next to El Retiro park, it is a 100% Italian classic with more than 40 years of experience behind it, where you can go for an ice cream or order it directly to take away. As those responsible explain, “we have inherited a way of making ice cream from two generations, and we perfect it every day, always maintaining the essence of Italian artisan ice cream.” They are passionate about innovating, experimenting and creating new flavors; That is why it is not uncommon to find news regularly. Pay attention to your vanilla or cream ice cream. Address: Narváez, 62. Phone: 911 998 011.

La Dolce Fina raspberry tub.

DOLCE FINA

A dream that began in beautiful Italy with great enthusiasm, and became a reality in Madrid. This is how the story of Pili and Juan Pablo begins, a family business that offers delicious artisan ice creams made daily with natural ingredients. They claim that their temptations “contain the best local fruits and ingredients together with some products brought directly from the heart of Italy. We do not use preservatives of any kind, only cold. Being so artisanal, the availability of the flavors varies depending on the seasonality of the raw material and the daily creativity, but at this time of year, whatever the flavor is that day, they always have a queue at the door. Address: Villanueva, 31. Tel. 91 287 5520.

Kalúa showcase.

KALÚA

Ten years ago, the Argentine Gonzalo Ricci decided to open the first Kalúa branch in Madrid, betting on keeping the business open all year round. He ensures that his 2 work philosophy is to be able to improve daily, and that this is reflected in each of our products. We have two workshops, one for ice cream and the other for pastry, and each of our creations arises from the combination of these two passions”. As for the most demanded flavours, and at the same time the most curious, are that of breally, el carrot cakethe cheesecake and the one of Nutella. Address: Fuencarral, 131. Tel. 91 0188257.

Mistura has several stores in Madrid.

MIXTURE

With several stores in Madrid, this house was born in 2013 offering a variety of artisan ice creams in which quality and ingredients are taken care of, and to which all kinds of toppings. As singularity, They use a quartz stone at -20º of temperature where they put the ice cream and add the chosen toppings so that, with a spatula, they mix getting that el ice cream takes more texture and creaminess. His co-founder, Carlos Sotomayor, explains his secret: “We make all our ice creams from scratch, with natural raw materials and whenever possible choosing ingredients from small local producers.” It is said that pistachio ice cream delights all Madrid residents and, as Carlos tells us, “we make it with 100% national pistachio from a small producer in Cáceres. We choose high-quality pistachios, which are slowly roasted with a pinch of salt and ground for hours to create a fine paste that is added to our base of milk, cream and sugars.”