Little by little the hope of Real Madrid for LaLiga vanishes. To the long distance behind Barcelona, ​​the leader must now add that he suffered a strong 3-2 defeat against Villarreal, at the Santiago Bernabéu, which directly hits his dream of fighting for the title until the end.

The match began with dominance and circulation of the ball by the Yellow Submarine, while Merengue adapted to the conditions, giving relevance to their forwards. In fact, Vinicius Jr. was the one who gave the first warning of the match, with a shot that just missed the right post.

Plays later, after fifteen minutes, the Whites managed to break the zero under a good play by Marco Asensio. The striker drove down the left, unloaded for the Brazilian, who prevented the ball from going over the baseline, and the Spaniard touched inside and a touch on Pau Torres was enough for it to culminate in an own goal.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team grew from the lead on the scoreboard and was more incisive on offense. Such was the case that Karim Benzema, in the first instance, and Rodrygo finished off in two consecutive attempts and met with great responses from Pepe Reina.

The visit was not affected by the goal and, after 39 minutes, managed to equalize at the hands of Samuel Chukwueze, who would start his show. In the center, the Argentine Giovani Lo Celso found the Nigerian perfect, who entered the area, scattered Nacho with a slalom and defined the left side.

Those led by Quique Setién reached the tie based on control of the ball, which they held towards the second half. However, a charge from Vini was enough for the hosts to recover the favorable result: the Brazilian passed between rivals until entering from the left and finishing the play with a subtle shot in front of the goalkeeper.

After the South American’s goal, Benzema moved closer to the third with a shot just wide of the left post. Meanwhile, the yellow box tried to immediately rebuild itself and approached through Aïssa Mand, who had a conversion annulled for offside, and Yeremi Pino.

But the insistence of the groguets cast paid off, at 72 ‘. Well, José Luis Morales returned the team to equality, after taking advantage of a ball meters from the small area and scoring after a first rebound. With some suspense, due to a VAR review, the goal was validated.

The momentum was remarkable for the visit, which ended up giving Real a strong impact with the comeback at minute 80. And this happened with a great goal from Chukwueze: the African took from the right corner of the area, outlined for his left leg and took a direct shot to the opposite corner.

With just a few minutes to go, Madrid tried a reaction, but it was not enough to recover. Therefore, he must have been left with a bad taste in his mouth and a serious chance of seeing Barça further away at the top, who will have to play their match against Girona this Sunday, and could see the difference stretched to 15 points, due to their current 59. Even so, he is forced to change his chip to face the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals against Chelsea on Wednesday.