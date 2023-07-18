Maduro assures that he will receive Spanish companies that want to invest with full guarantees

Presidential Press Photo

Venezuela will receive with full guarantees all Spanish companies that want to invest in the country, said Monday Nicolás Maduro, who celebrated the increase in the weekly frequency of flights between Caracas and Madrid by the Spanish airline Iberia.

“Excellent, okay. Five flights a week now. Iberia, welcome Iberia, welcome to all Spanish companies that want to come to work, to invest in Venezuela. We receive them with affection, with support, with affection, with full guarantees,” he said on his weekly television program, broadcast by the state channel VTV.

Previously, Maduro expressed his wish that Venezuela advance towards a new stage of relations of respect and cooperation with all of Europe.

He assured that the country has a large European community, with more than 500,000 Spaniards, more than 400,000 Italians and more than 600,000 Portuguese.

In May of this year, the market analyst from the Spanish Commercial Office in Caracas, José María Cuyás, assured EFE that both nations are committed to promoting bilateral trade and investment.

At the end of 2022, Venezuela and Spain raised their diplomatic relations by appointing two ambassadors in Madrid and Caracas, respectively, after two years in both countries they had been demoted, leaving business managers as heads of legation.

Last December, the Spanish government appointed Ramón Santos as ambassador to Venezuela, where he had already been Chargé d’Affaires since October 2021, when he took over from Juan Fernández Trigo, who has held the same position since November 2020.

For its part, Venezuela appointed Coromoto Godoy ambassador to Spain, thus resuming historic diplomatic relations.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

