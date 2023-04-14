Nicolás Maduro celebrates the 10th anniversary of his election as president of Venezuela this Friday, a decade marked by questions about his legitimacy, allegations of human rights violations and a recent recovery of the economy after years of crisis.

In this last year of his term, Maduro has seen the wind blowing in his favor with the continued division of the opposition, the rapprochement with the United States Government and the recovery of the Venezuelan economy, which had a drop of 80% from 2013 to 2021.

The Venezuelan president affirmed, in a message posted on Twitter, that the achievements made in the last decade “have been extraordinary.”

“Above the difficulties, the great creative capacity, courage and strength that we have as a people to get ahead and win have emerged,” he added.

Maduro won the elections in 2013 with a difference of less than 1% in the votes, a result that opened the door to the first legitimacy crisis since the opposition did not accept his proclamation as president.

The president was able to leave that first turbulent year to enter another, since in 2014 the opposition protested again asking for his resignation, which left a balance of 43 deaths, as well as dozens of wounded and detained, after the police and military response to the demonstrations.

This fact did not shake the Maduro government either, despite the fact that the growth of the economy stopped, which was seen more markedly in subsequent years.

Resistance to various pressures

The next three years were marked by a shortage of basic products, the threat of a recall against Maduro, and a new wave of anti-government protests in 2017, after the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) to remove powers from Parliament, opposition majority, which ended with 127 deaths.

The crisis of that year ended with the election of a plenipotentiary Constituent Assembly, made up only of pro-government supporters, which increased international rejection of Chavismo.

Despite this panorama, Maduro managed to be re-elected in May 2018, in the presidential elections with the lowest participation, practically without opposition and with broad international questioning, which led to the self-proclamation of former deputy Juan Guaidó as “interim president” of the country in 2019. , with the recognition of some 50 countries, including the United States.

The years of political and economic turbulence found calm with the covid-19 pandemic, where Maduro was able to silence the questions, imposing order as the only authority in the country.

In 2021, Chavismo obtained a majority in Parliament and the economy halted its decline, which meant one of the highest economic growth in the world a year later, good news, although insufficient for the severity of the preceding crisis, but which has allowed the revival of the productive apparatus, which is now expectantly awaiting the 2024 presidential elections. With RSF

