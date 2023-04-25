Maduro conditioned the return of negotiations in Mexico

In a telephone pass they reported that the CDI of Brisas del Aeropuerto in Maturín does not work.

President, Nicolas Maduroindicated that they maintain positive expectations in the Conference on Venezuela that will be held in Colombia this April 25 and conditioned the return of the national government to the negotiations in Mexico.

The Executive said that the government would return to dialogue on Aztec land only if the 3 billion dollars that remain withheld abroad are deposited. «Once they deposit it, we return to Mexico.

In this regard, he asked his counterpart Gustavo Petro, Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva and to the representatives of the 20 governments that are going to participate in the conference in Bogotá to consider said request.

«If someone of you wants, aspires that the political negotiations between this sector (Unitary Platform) and the government return to Mexico, they only have to do something in the official communiqué that you approve, put the demand that the United States deposit the 3,200 million dollars for the social plan signed in Mexico in November“he added.

The Executive reiterated its willingness towards an understanding within the framework of respect and that it be national. He added that in the 10 years he has been in power he has sought to maintain a rapprochement with the different parties.

“CDI of Brisas del Aeropuerto does not work”

They made a pass to Maturín and he fell into a UBCH in Las Cocuizas, where the head of the entity, Mrs. Gaudis, denounced that in the health sector, they are very concerned because the Brisas del Aeropuerto CDI does not work.

They immediately contacted the Governor of Monagas, Ernesto Luna, who by telephone promised to come immediately to verify the situation and find the appropriate solutions to the case.

Loan portfolio grew by 376%

During the fight against the economic blockade to boost productive development, the country’s credit portfolio grew by 376% throughout the country, according to the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro during his second program. This growth includes the entire production chain linked to industry, agricultural production and tourism.

“IN the midst of the blockade and sanctions, Venezuela has to get ahead with its own effort and work, building everyone’s homeland. A better world is possible and we are building it,” she said.

He assured that Venezuela has managed to channel its sustained independent development and the deployment of a diversity of the 18 strategic drivers for the country, part of the Bolivarian economic agenda, which we achieved with the help of friends from Latin America and the Caribbean “I always have to say it , great experts and connoisseurs in economic matters”, he commented.

The Brics are the nucleus, they have been marking the new international financial, monetary and commercial economic bloc in the world. “They have grown more than any block of imperialist countries and that is why Venezuela is included in the Brics,” he commented.

Media networks and walls

In this section of the program, the president commented on the new impulse to the relationship between Bolivia and Venezuela, he said after reviewing the agreements that he reviewed together with the Bolivian president, Luis Arce.

Likewise, he regretted the situation of violence in Sudan and commented that Venezuela had to remove diplomatic personnel from the country and urged them to seek peace agreements through dialogue. “Do not let your country get out of hand, with love for the people of Sudan, seek independent and sovereign agreements for peace,” he said.

65 tropical waves are expected in this rainy season

Maduro also commented on the climate variables in the world, commenting on the intense heat wave that is coming over Spain. In contrast, in Venezuela the rains have already arrived where an estimated 65 tropical waves come.

He warned about the possible effects that the rains will leave after passing through the country and commented on the special plans that are being coordinated with the governors to support the population, in a civic-military-police alliance.

He pointed to Mérida as the most affected state and sent a message to its governor, Jeison Guzmán, assuring that he is not alone and that his government will support him in the strategy to overcome the damage caused by the rains.

