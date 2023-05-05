Maduro delivers trucks to distribute gasoline recovered from corruption

Nicolas Maduro delivered this Thursday a total of 100 trucks that were recovered after the approval of the Organic Law of Asset Forfeiture, a framework of action that allows the State to take assets and wealth from accused of corruption and drug traffickers to invest them in different areas.

“We are going to proceed here, in Caracas, with the general manager of the national transport company of Pdsa to deliver 100 chutos (trucks) for the distribution of direct fuel to this national care plan for agricultural producers,” he said in an act televised.

Maduro said that these 100 vehicles were recovered after starting the anti-corruption operation, which began in mid-March and involves the state company PDVSA and other state institutions.

«There are 100 shots recovered from corruption, from the mafias, from the ‘Caiga quien Caiga’ coup (…) bought with ill-gotten money, with an overprice from thieves, and then we put our hand to it with the Asset Forfeiture Law. Now these 100 chutos are going to serve the producers of the Venezuelan countryside”, he added.

He stated last Friday that, since this operation began, the authorities have seized a total of 1,007 assets, including houses, vehicles, offices and companies.

The amount “is calculated for now, in several million dollars,” he added, without detailing the figure.

Last Sunday, the Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, stated that those involved in the corruption plot were seeking to generate an “implosion” in the Venezuelan economy to cause an unfavorable “political balance” for the State.

Saab pointed out that since mid-March, when the anti-corruption operation began in Venezuela, to date, there have been 61 detainees, the majority linked to PDVSA.

He also said that all the detainees have been charged with the crime of “treason against the homeland.”

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!