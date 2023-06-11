Home » Maduro welcomed Petro’s ceasefire with the ELN
Maduro welcomed Petro’s ceasefire with the ELN

Venezuela, which last November welcomed the restart of this peace dialogue, will host the next cycle of negotiations from August 14 to September 4, after the agreement reached.

However, the agreement emphasizes that the peace talks table enters into a permanent activity that combines different modalities of work in different scenarios and times, maintaining the cycles of talks”.

Lula, from Brazil, supported the talks with the ELN

The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, this Saturday congratulated Colombia and his counterpart from the Andean country, Gustavo Petro, for the “fundamental” step in the construction of peace after the agreement with the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army ( THE N).

“I congratulate Colombia, in particular President Gustavo Petro, for the ceasefire agreement with the ELN. A fundamental step in the construction of peace for the Latin American peoples and in a reaffirmation of the vocation for peace in South America,” he wrote. Lula on his Twitter account.

The president thus complemented the message from the Brazilian government, which on Friday through the Foreign Ministry expressed its “satisfaction” for the “national”, “bilateral” and “temporary” ceasefire agreed this Friday by the Colombian authorities and the ELN .

The ceasefire will start on August 3 and will initially last for 180 days, as a result of the third cycle of negotiations between the two parties, held between May 2 and 9 in Havana (Cuba).

