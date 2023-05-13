Maduro’s government accuses the US and Cape Verde of violating Alex Saab’s diplomatic immunity

He Supreme justice court (TSJ) declared this Friday the violation of the “diplomatic immunity” of Colombian businessman Alex Saab, imprisoned in the United States, where he is accused of money laundering, by authorities of that country and of Cape Verde, where he was detained in June 2020.

The Constitutional Chamber of the TSJ “evidenced the flagrant violations of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and, in general, International Law, mainly by the authorities of the United States of America and Cape Verde, when determining the illegitimate detention and prosecution” of Saab, designated as “special envoy for humanitarian affairs”.

TSJ declares violation of Alex Saab’s diplomatic immunity https://t.co/IdHdi6ahXl#12May pic.twitter.com/kkuVqFD8oW – TSJ Venezuela (@TSJ_Venezuela) May 12, 2023

Alex Saab

In a press release, the highest court indicated that it had declared “the amparo action brought by Camilla Fabri, wife” of Saab, “against his illegal detention.”

The TSJ urged the Executive, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to continue with “the actions tending to demand that the authorities of the United States of America proceed to the immediate observance and application of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, Other international treaties and instruments applicable to the foreign service”.

Last April, the government of Nicolás Maduro demanded the release of Saab, 18 months after his extradition from Cape Verde to the US to be prosecuted.

Saab was extradited on October 16, 2021 to the US, where he faces federal charges for allegedly laundering up to 350 million dollars defrauded through the Venezuelan exchange control system.

The diplomatic immunity in favor of Saab that the Maduro government alleges was dismissed by the Court in the case.

