MAE JO prepares new song for August

MAE JO prepares new song for August

The Paraguayan artist Mae Jo, is in an evolutionary stage of her musical career and is preparing for the next presentation of her new song for the month of August.

The solid foundations of his career, he has thanks to the diploma in Vocal Performance and Composition Berklee University in Boston in 2016. Currently, he is updating his studies in Music Business at UCLA in Los Angeles.

His first release dates back to 2020 when he presented Take Me Out Tonight. She then followed up with West Hollywood’s Love Love Love, remixes of which appeared the following year.

Para el 2022 llegaron las composiciones Play Pretend, Heat on Me, Stay with Me, Dont Let me Down, Obsessed y Worth it.

For this 2023, he projects the song Ya No Me Querés, with which he plans to conquer the bowling circuit of the Big Apple and the west coast of the United States.

