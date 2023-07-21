Home » MAECI: competition for 300 permanent officials
It was published on the Inpa.gov portal on call for tenders for the selection of 300 non-managerial officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The competition will be managed by Department of Public Administration-RIPAM Commissionmaking use of Form PA.

The personnel to be selected will include:

60 IT, telecommunications and encryption services officials; 145 Administrative, accounting and consular officers; 30 Economic, financial and commercial officials; 50 officials of the cultural promotion area; 15 Officials with architect/engineer functions.

The competition consists of a written test (multiple choice questions in the subjects characterizing each profile, logic questions and situational questions to be carried out on digital support) and an oral test. For the first time, candidates will be subjected to situational tests in English. The selection, in line with the new regulations, enhances previous professional experiences in addition to academic qualifications.

The application for participation must be sent exclusively electronically by filling in the application format on the “inPA” portal, available at the address https://www.inpa.gov.it.

Nominations must be submitted within the peremptory deadline of August 18, 2023.

To know more:

Vai to the side your inPA

Read the news on the Department of Public Administration website

Go to the site

