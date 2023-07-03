The imminent end of the Maestro service puts the German banks under pressure. It is only with this additional function that millions of Girocards can also be used abroad and three out of four users find it “important” or even “very important” that their card also works outside of Germany. Otherwise, 68 percent of all cardholders would at least consider changing banks. This is the result of a recent survey by the comparison portal Verivox.

Maestro-Aus puts banks under pressure

For three out of four Girocard holders, it is “important” (32 percent) or “very important” (42 percent) that they can also use their card to pay and withdraw money abroad. Otherwise, according to their own information, 43 percent would change banks and look for a bank where card use outside of Germany is still possible. Another 25 percent would at least consider changing banks if their card could no longer be used abroad.

A total of 1,017 people were interviewed for the Verivox survey, 88 percent of whom say they own at least one Girocard. This means of payment, also known as an EC card, is by far the most popular payment card among Germans. 58 percent have already used it to pay or withdraw money abroad, although the card is actually a German isolated solution and only works in this country. Millions of Girocards are therefore also equipped with the Maestro function and can only be used abroad with this so-called co-badge.

But if Maestro provider Mastercard has its way, no new Girocards with Maestro function should be issued from July 1st. “The forthcoming end of the Maestro service is putting the banks under pressure,” says Oliver Maier, Managing Director of Verivox Finanzvergleich GmbH. “Anyone who doesn’t want to alienate their customers must continue to offer a card that works abroad.” All Girocards with a Maestro function that have already been issued remain valid and can still be used abroad. But for all cards that will be reissued in the future, the banks will have to look for an alternative.

Which Maestro alternative will prevail?

Some banks want to equip new Girocards with Visa’s competitor’s V-Pay system instead of the Maestro function. Another option is a Visa or Mastercard debit card as a co-badge. This means that in the future, customers will have two cards in one: with the normal Girocard function, they would withdraw money and pay at the till in Germany, as they have done up to now. In addition, they could use the card anywhere in the world that accepts Visa or Mastercard credit cards. In contrast to a conventional credit card, however, all transactions are debited directly from the account with a debit card.

“Cardholders can use a Girocard with a Visa or Mastercard debit as a co-badge not only to pay and withdraw money abroad, but also to pay for their online purchases with it, just like with a real credit card,” explains Oliver Maier. “As a result, this combination offers so much added value from the customer’s point of view that it should establish itself as the new market standard in the long term, even if some financial institutions will initially rely on V-Pay.”

Some banks are sticking to Maestro cards for the time being

For many bank customers, however, this is still a dream of the future: according to Mastercard, no new Maestro cards should actually be issued from July. But not all banks will stick to that. For example, Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank have already announced that they will continue to equip new Girocards with the Maestro function beyond July 1st.

methodology

On behalf of Verivox, the opinion research institute Innofact surveyed a total of 1,017 people aged between 18 and 79 online in June 2023. The survey is representative of the population in terms of age, gender and federal state.

Was asked: Please take a look in your wallet: Which of the following cards do you own? – How important is it to you that you can also use your Girocard (EC card) abroad to pay and withdraw money? – Imagine that you could no longer use your bank’s Girocard (EC card) abroad – not for making payments or withdrawing money. Would that be a reason for you to switch to another bank where this is still possible? – Which of the following cards have you ever used during a trip abroad – regardless of whether to pay or to withdraw money?