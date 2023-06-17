Maestro Neeme Järvi conducted again in Haapsalu





ERSO and Neeme Järvi concert in the castle courtyard. Photos by Andra Kirna.

On Friday evening, the most important concert of this year’s White Nights festival took place in the castle courtyard.

The Estonian National Symphony Orchestra and the Estonian National Male Choir were conducted by conductor Neeme Järvi. Friedrich Gulda’s concerto for cello and brass band was played in the first part of the concert. Cello was played by Indrek Leivategija.

After a short break, in the second half of the concert, Heino Eller’s “The Home Way”, Mihkel Lüdig’s symphonic poem “Jaaniöö” and Jean Sibelius’s “Finlandia” and finally Villem Kap’s “Põhjarannik” were performed.