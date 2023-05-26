Home » Maestro Rafael Escalona is also remembered today for his birthday
News

Maestro Rafael Escalona is also remembered today for his birthday

by admin
Maestro Rafael Escalona is also remembered today for his birthday

Perhaps by sheer coincidence of fate, today May 26, Rafael Escalona, ​​also an exponent of Vallenato folklore, would be turning 96. His legacy is still valid in the hearts of those who followed him, and today he is a reference for the new generations for his compositions to daily life, love and life.

Escalona’s birth certificate is dated May 27, 1927, while the ID dates from May 26, an emblematic date within Vallenato folklore, due to the birth of two of its greatest exponents, the birth of Diomedes Díaz is celebrated , but also that of Rafael Escalona.

Escalona, ​​who left beautiful songs like vallenatas such as, in addition to Casa en el Aire, El Hambre del Liceo, El Testamento, among others, recognized today as his name day, a day to celebrate and party for another year of life.

His daughter, Taryn Escalona, ​​president of the Rafael Calixto Escalona Martínez Foundation, said that she will continue to commemorate him on May 26, it is a way to remember the great parties he did to celebrate life, love and friendship. When faced with the dilemma of her date of birth, she always gave a great answer when asked about that event, she said “my mom began to give birth to me on the 26th, but I was born on the 27th because I was stubborn.”

See also  ӿгλʻӪ̻ 622һ--

You may also like

Dealing with authorities online – a new start...

Goma: more than 50 alleged bandits arrested as...

Edict 2nd. notice Mariela Benitez Blandon

180 DNA samples taken in the Claudia Ruf...

Minister of Education: the decision to close Metsküla...

UK calls for repeal of Hong Kong national...

Drunk e-scooter driver wanted to rob drivers: police...

FGR raids offices of Alianza, EDESSA and ticket...

Minister of Housing confirmed in Yopal $18 billion...

Drugs for rockers on prescription? doctor in court...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy