Maestro Rafael Escalona is also remembered today for his birthday

Perhaps by sheer coincidence of fate, today May 26, Rafael Escalona, ​​also an exponent of Vallenato folklore, would be turning 96. His legacy is still valid in the hearts of those who followed him, and today he is a reference for the new generations for his compositions to daily life, love and life.

Escalona’s birth certificate is dated May 27, 1927, while the ID dates from May 26, an emblematic date within Vallenato folklore, due to the birth of two of its greatest exponents, the birth of Diomedes Díaz is celebrated , but also that of Rafael Escalona.

Escalona, ​​who left beautiful songs like vallenatas such as, in addition to Casa en el Aire, El Hambre del Liceo, El Testamento, among others, recognized today as his name day, a day to celebrate and party for another year of life.

His daughter, Taryn Escalona, ​​president of the Rafael Calixto Escalona Martínez Foundation, said that she will continue to commemorate him on May 26, it is a way to remember the great parties he did to celebrate life, love and friendship. When faced with the dilemma of her date of birth, she always gave a great answer when asked about that event, she said “my mom began to give birth to me on the 26th, but I was born on the 27th because I was stubborn.”

