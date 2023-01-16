Although for many the representative of Colombia was one of the most prominent in miss Universefor the jury it was not that way. Mafe Aristizabal He did not manage to access the five finalists of the beauty contest, but that did not prevent him from greeting the winner, Miss United States, R’Bonney Gabriel.

The expectation was high in Miss Universe 2023, but hopes collapsed when the juries did not choose the Colombian representative among the five finalists. Lately, our country stood out in beauty contests, where representatives such as Taliana Vargas and Paulina Vega, juries were captivated in other editions.

However, and despite the fact that the conditions he had Mafe Aristizabal They gave to achieve a better position, the Colombian did not fully convince the juries, which were quite strict. But as a nice gesture, Miss Colombia sent a message to the winner of the contest, on her Instagram account.

“Congratulations to Miss Universe, R’Bonney Gabriel. I hope to see you in Colombia soon”was the message that Aristizábal wrote on his Instagram account, after the coronation of the North American.