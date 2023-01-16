Home News Mafe Aristizábal’s message after defeat in Miss Universe
News

Mafe Aristizábal’s message after defeat in Miss Universe

by admin
Mafe Aristizábal’s message after defeat in Miss Universe

Although for many the representative of Colombia was one of the most prominent in miss Universefor the jury it was not that way. Mafe Aristizabal He did not manage to access the five finalists of the beauty contest, but that did not prevent him from greeting the winner, Miss United States, R’Bonney Gabriel.

The expectation was high in Miss Universe 2023, but hopes collapsed when the juries did not choose the Colombian representative among the five finalists. Lately, our country stood out in beauty contests, where representatives such as Taliana Vargas and Paulina Vega, juries were captivated in other editions.

However, and despite the fact that the conditions he had Mafe Aristizabal They gave to achieve a better position, the Colombian did not fully convince the juries, which were quite strict. But as a nice gesture, Miss Colombia sent a message to the winner of the contest, on her Instagram account.

“Congratulations to Miss Universe, R’Bonney Gabriel. I hope to see you in Colombia soon”was the message that Aristizábal wrote on his Instagram account, after the coronation of the North American.

See also  Strengthen Confidence and Overcome Difficulties - Observation on the Current Trend of China's Economy

You may also like

U.S. government debt scale will hit the upper...

National Police manages to recover $16,250

Lisa Marie Presley will be buried at Graceland,...

Delivery of the new La Paz-Valledupar road will...

Jiaxing went to Hangzhou to participate in the...

Called by the animals of Rosas Cauca

‘Sturridge’ Rentería, revelation in the Apia Selection arc

Panorama of older adults in Neiva

Explosion at China chemical plant kills two

The Municipal Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow warning...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy