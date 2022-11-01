AOSTA. He had to wait two years but now for Renzo Testolin the doors of the Presidency of the Valle d’Aosta Region are open. Despite having been the first elected on the list of the Union Valdotaine in the last elections of 2020, the fifty-seven year old from Aymavilles, a small town near Aosta, had remained at stake due to involvement in some legal matters, including the Egomnia investigation of the Dda on an alleged mafia swap vote in Valle d’Aosta. Last week from Turin the news of the filing of the file bounced and now for Testolin the opportunity to take the lead of the Region is making its way. The current president, Erik Lavevaz, also from the Union Valdotaine, who was the first to ask to re-evaluate the prestigious position in light of the closure of the investigations, was the forerunner. By profession a financial consultant, Testolin was elected to the Regional Council in 2013 and has held various positions including councilor for finance. From 16 December 2019 to 21 October 2020 he was also president of the interim Region, managing the first moments of the pandemic in the Alpine region. Then in the 2020 elections he obtained 1,393 preferences, well 400 more than the second elected in the ranks of the Union Valdotaine. The autonomist movement had indicated him as president of the Region but the candidacy had been short-lived precisely because of the inquiries. Lavevaz had been chosen instead of him. Months of silence followed, no externalization, impeccable behavior, always faithful to the political line of the rampant Lion. Only in the last few months had he let out a few grumbles, strong from the nearly 1,400 Valle d’Aosta people who had written his name in the urn. Thus Lavevaz, forced to recompose the council supported by a slim majority (18 directors out of 35) and to relaunch the government action, had indicated his name for the budget and finance department. The reshuffle was done when Egomnia’s filing blew up the bank: all to be redone, starting with the Presidency of the Region. Testolin wanted to reflect for 48 hours, then dissolved the reservation on the leadership of the Region during a meeting of the council group. Immediately after, the go-ahead from the UV board arrived, only that of the allies, including the Democratic Party, is missing. The narrow autonomist-progressive majority remains confirmed, which among the first dossiers will have to deal with the regional budget, the “richest” ever, with 327 million available for investments.