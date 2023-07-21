“Mafia bosses released from prison with the excuse of Covid”

The controversy is triggered by the vice president of Copasir, and organizational manager, Giovanni Donzelli: “We defended the 41bis, the left has raised a lot of fuss”

Andrea Delmastro Delle Vedove and Giovanni Donzelli (Photo Ansa)

It is a clash between the Brothers of Italy and the M5s over the mafia bosses released from prison under the excuse of Covid. The controversy is triggered by the vice president of Copasir, and organizational manager, Giovanni Donzelli. We are proud of what we have done defending the 41bis. They asked my friend Delmastro and me “cu tu fa fari” (who makes you do it, ed5), because on the Cospito case it was more comfortable to stay silent and turn away. But we defended the 41bis, the left has raised a lot of fuss. But then there was no longer a single person on the left who put his face in to defend Cospito”.

“Mafiosi released from prison with the excuse of Covid”

“We do not accept lessons from anyone, I am thinking of the friends of the M5s who, when they were in government with the excuse of Covid, released mafiosi” Donzelli says again. While Delmastro defines “jackals” those who “in recent days dare to touch the center-right in the fight against the mafia, we have honored Paolo Borsellino with the first act of the Meloni government: to secure life imprisonment as an impediment to failures that come from all sides”.

The replica of the 5 stars

The response of the Movement was not long in coming: they are silent. They were supposed to resign months ago for jeopardizing national security by flaunting classified investigative information about Cospito. Today they repeat the hoax of releases during the pandemic to hide the faults of Fdi “

Musumeci beats the minimum wage

Tension is also high between the Brothers of Italy and the centre-left on the minimum wage. “Minimum wage is welfarism. The answer is work ”, says Minister Musumeci, from the Fdi conference in Palermo. Words that provoke the reaction of the opposition, from the Democratic Party to Action. “Right is without arguments,” Schlein said. While on Twitter the group leader of Azione-Italia Viva in the Chamber, Matteo Richett writes: “The minimum wage is recognized for those who work. The welfarism of which he is an expert is another thing. I am a little ashamed for him”. The dem Debora Serracchiani who in addition appeals to Giorgia Meloni is on the same line: “Let’s put these data in a row: 57% of Italians are pessimistic about their economic situation, compared to June inflation and high prices have increased, permanent employment contracts are decreasing, while polls tell us that two out of three Italians are in favor of the minimum wage”.

