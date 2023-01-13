There is no lawsuit from the victims, a condition of prosecution introduced for certain crimes such as that of injury, in 2022, by the Cartabia reform, and the Palermo Public Prosecutor’s Office is forced to ask for the ineffectiveness of the precautionary measure for three bosses, accused of injuries aggravated by the method mobster. The victims, questioned by the judge as required by law, in fact refused to sue the mafia bosses. The prosecutors had no choice but to ask for the measure to be revoked.

The story concerns the bosses of the Pagliarelli clan Giuseppe Calvaruso, regent of the district, Giovanni Calvaruso and Silvestre Maniscalco who, in addition to the crimes of mafia association and extortion, responded in this proceeding, for various reasons, to kidnapping and injuries aggravated by the mafia method . For both types of crime, the Cartabia reform provides for a lawsuit as a condition of prosecution. The three mafiosi were arrested before the entry into force of the law: in this case, therefore, the transitional regime is in force which requires the judge to verify the will to sue the offended persons. If the victims do not want to proceed with the lawsuit, the precautionary measure is ineffective. According to what emerged from the investigations, following which the three were arrested, the suspects would be responsible for the kidnapping and beating of two people held by the gang responsible for a robbery not authorized by Cosa Nostra.

Asked about the desire to sue the three mafiosi, the victims refused. The three bosses will still remain in prison because they are recipients of other precautionary measures, but the question alarms the magistrates because the case can be re-proposed.