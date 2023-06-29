Mafia raid in Höxter and Duisburg – Westphalia-Lippe – News

The reason for the raid was an investigation into drug trafficking against suspected members of the `Ndrangetha. The aim of the searches is “to secure narcotics and to arrest suspects against whom arrest warrants have been obtained in advance,” the police said on Thursday.

Investigations have been ongoing since January

The Bielefeld police officer in charge explains: “Detectives from the Höxter district police authority already had indications of a connection to organized crime in January 2023, when 145 kilograms of marijuana were discovered in an apartment during a routine operation in Höxter.”

After this drug find in Höxter, the Bielefeld police, in cooperation with the State Criminal Police Office of North Rhine-Westphalia, was able to prove links to the Italian `Ndrangheta.

