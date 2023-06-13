Mafias control even the water in Esmeraldas – Diario La Hora

CATERING. Before the floods of June 2023, there were cantons in Esmeraldas that received drinking water only twice a week. Now the situation is even more critical.

The province is on the verge of a health crisis for decades without water or sewerage. The residents denounce that there are monopolies and mafias that sell drinking water.

They say that water is life, but in the case of Esmeraldas it can mean serious illnesses and even death.

It is estimated that 7 out of 10 homes in the province do not have access to drinking water, so its inhabitants consume a liquid with bacteria that cause gastroenteritis, parasitosis, leptospirosis, salmonellosis, cholera, typhoid and skin diseases such as dermatitis and allergies.

Despite the historic political offers to provide Esmeraldas with drinking water, citizens continue – not only without access – but also at high costs.

“The tankers are a monopoly. Here they say there are controls, but that is not the case,” says Vinicio E. (protected name), a resident of the Simón Plata Torres parish.

It is estimated that private tankers have a capacity to transport up to 10 cubic meters (m3) of water. This has a monthly cost of $25 in the urban area and $40 in the rural area. The liter (one bucket) sells for between 80 cents and 1 dollar.

With fear, Vinicio mentions that criminal gangs, linked to drug trafficking, also run this business. “It is not convenient for them that this province prosper. They manage the hospitals, commerce and even the water”.

“You know who they are,” says Vinicio’s wife, without wanting to name the gang that fills this province with fear and that “finances some tankers.” In fact, they point out that these mafias are the ones that arrive before, when the shortage is several days. “We have spent up to 17 days without service,” they say.

Another problem, and that those who have a meter do not understand, is that despite the intermittent service, the water bills can exceed $30. For those who have hotels, the costs exceed $300.

health alert

In the south of Esmeraldas, the area most affected by the floods, diseases have proliferated with symptoms such as diarrhea and rashes (hives) on the skin.

“We have to self-medicate, because we cannot go to a health center, we are afraid to leave what little we have left,” says Valentina Tapia, one of the victims.

The affectations – the residents believe – occur because when looking for their things among the rubble they are more exposed to sewage that could represent a health alert, due to the lack of sewerage.

The President of the Republic, Guillermo Lasso, appointed Esteban Bernal, Minister of Economic and Social Inclusion (MIES), as coordinator of the priority projects for Esmeraldas: drinking water and sewerage, construction of retaining walls and road repairs throughout the province.

“We are going to do everything necessary to be able to finance the projects that have been defined as priorities here,” said Lasso, without specifying deadlines.

For its part, Petroecuador, on June 12, 2023, indicated that the water from the San Mateo plant, located in the province of Esmeraldas, “complies with the established values ​​and that the results were obtained” thanks to the physical and chemicals”.

Likewise, the company indicated that it coordinates the delivery of drinking water in the affected areas and that it will carry out medical brigades.

On June 12, the inhabitants of the canton Muisne (about 15,000 people)pointed out the lack of water that they have had for eight days, when the overflow of the matambal river and the destruction of the water collection and distribution plant. Its repair does not have a time. (AVV)

And the $130 million?

More than a decade ago, Esmeraldas received $130 million that should be invested in drinking water and sanitation in Esmeraldas, Atacames and Rioverde.

11 years ago, it was the then vice president, Jorge Glas, who said that with this money that came through a non-reimbursable loan from the Development Bank of Ecuador, 414,000 inhabitants of the three cantons would benefit. And so, Esmeraldas would have drinking water “365 days a year.” At the moment, there are cantons where drinking water arrives twice a week.

On April 5, 2023, Mayor William Mendoza requested information on the results of the investment. Given this, the representatives of the table asked the spokespersons for Epmapse justify the $130 million and, according to the project management, “everything is going well in technical and financial terms”.