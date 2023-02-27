Several drug traffickers would have paid large sums to be included in some benefits, but not all of them complied.

The offer of seats, spokespersons, and benefits by lawyers and public servants, for values ​​of around $500 million, are turning the “total peace” process with criminal gangs into a lucrative business that could collapse at any time.

Sources close to the peace explorations between the Government and the non-political armed groups explained to EL COLOMBIANO how the scheme works, in exchange for the confidentiality of their identity. They are reluctant to name those involved, some out of union solidarity, others out of fear and several for “not leaving the key chain” of the Casa de Nariño or its clientele of drug traffickers.

The standard price for negotiations with the Office of the High Commissioner (Oacp) is $500 million, but – depending on the hierarchy of the ringleader and the importance of the group in the criminal scenario – it can range between $200 and $600 million.

Some lawyers and officials put that rate on the following services: 1). The quota in the peace approaches, that is, that the Government endorse the meetings; 2). The appointment, via decree, as a representative of the armed group; 3). The inclusion in the list of spokespersons for peace; 4). The designation as peace manager; 5). The non-extradition; 6). Prison transfers.

“This started in April 2022, before the first presidential round. Some delegates from Gustavo Petro arrived to share with us the total peace project. The idea seemed good, so we made the bridge with members of armed groups, who later sent letters and public statements in favor of the proposal”, explained one of those familiar with the subject.

Several drug traffickers would have paid large sums to be included in these benefits, such as Juan José Valencia (‘Falcon’), an ally of the Clan del Golfo, with influence in Antioquia and Cartagena; and Jesús Berdugo (‘Tánatos’), a partner in the Sinaloa cartel, with drug networks in Nariño and Ecuador.

Others who have disbursed money for these efforts are Carlos Mesa Vallejo (‘Tom’) and Leonardo Muñoz (‘Douglas’), leaders of the mafia organization ‘la Oficina’; and former paramilitary chief Carlos Mario Jiménez (‘Macaco’).

Despite this, ‘Falcon’ and ‘Thanatos’ were extradited; ‘Douglas’ was not removed from La Picota nor was the peace agency confirmed, after the general rejection of public opinion; and ‘Tom’ and ‘Macaco’, although they were transferred to the Itagüí prison, in their area of ​​interference, they have not received the endorsement to be managers either.

Apparently, businessman Jorge López, son of paramilitary financier Enilse López (‘la Gata’) also gave money. A judge granted him his freedom on the pretext that he had been appointed peace manager by the OACP, but given the legal scandal that this caused, the Government canceled his appointment.